This year has been like no other.
January started off in its normal routine, with The Journal covering snowfall records, Icebox Days, the Arrowhead 135, local board meetings and other first-of-the year news.
While news of a novel coronavirus outbreak in China started making national headlines, the threat seemed a world away.
The phrase COVID-19 first popped up in The Journal's pages Feb. 19, when local health officials began implementing procedures to screen for symptoms of the virus, but said the risk to the American public remained low.
As has most things this year, that quickly changed.
Since Feb. 19, Journal staff have written more than 1,000 stories containing the phrase COVID-19. Instead of covering traditional events and activities in Borderland, we've reported closings and cancellations.
It's been a year that has both gone by slowly, but also been a blur. Here's a look back at Journal headlines and photos in 2020:
January
- A local woman gives birth to the first baby born in Virginia, Minn., as Rainy Lake Medical Center considers OB solutions.
- An International Falls woman shares the story of being reunited with her son after more than 50 years, thanks to social media. It was a tearful reunion between Elaine (Millard) Johnson and her son, Michael O'Shaughnessy.
- After more than 50 years of owning Stewart's Super One Foods, the Stewart family sells the grocery store to Miner's Inc.
- Bob Conner crosses the finish line of the 40th annual Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run Jan. 18 as the only person in race history to run all 40 events.
- A new Arrowhead 135 Ultramarathon course record is set by skier Dan Campbell of Belgrade, Mont. He finished the 135-mile race in just under 21 hours. This was the former Olympian's second time finishing the race.
- The "Just For Kix" dance program begins in Littlefork.
- Owners of Cantilever Hotel and Distillery celebrate early success after officially opening in Ranier.
February
- Rainy River Community College is included in a plan to merge the five colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District, or NEHED.
- The Koochiching County Board agrees to seek quotes and award contracts for attendants to provide site management at county administered boat landings for the Rainy River early spring walleye and sturgeon seasons.
- Media News Group, owner of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and dozens of other newspapers from coast to coast, purchases the assets of Red Wing Publishing/Big Fish Works, including The Journal.
- The number of area homeless residents drops this year, according to local data collected during the annual Point in Time homelessness count conducted the week of Jan. 22.
- Local political party leaders talk precinct caucuses.
- Koochiching County's lead economic development agency starts exploring options involving industrial hemp.
- The Ranier City Council begins discussing plans for a public meeting to discuss parking plans on the city's main street.
- Ryan Horne of International Falls is recognized for a 2019 heroic act of saving a woman from a burning car along Highway 11.
March
- Koochiching County court officials announce dates of Warrant Resolution Days, which is about helping people who may have never taken care of an issue, completed part of a sentence, or moved away and simply forgot about the sentence or charge.
- Presidential hopeful Joe Biden wins Minnesota, including Koochiching County, during the March 3 presidential primary, the first the state has had in 28 years.
- Borderland feels effects of the coronavirus, as the nation focuses its attention on what the World Health Organization called a pandemic. And despite no reported local cases of the virus known as COVID-19, in the March 14 edition, it's obvious area residents are preparing for the consequences. Events are being canceled, visitations to nursing homes restricted, and people are stocking up on supplies.
- Gov. Tim Walz orders public schools closed effective March 18, however, because a staff person in the International Falls School District is waiting on COVID-19 tests results, Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover announces Falls schools will close beginning March 16.
- Local medical officials meet with the International Falls City Council to provide the public with information about the reaction to COVID-19. Officials at both local medical facilities report tests for COVID-19 are available locally, but noted a doctor must order the test. People may not come in and ask to be tested on their own.
- Gov. Tim Walz issues a stay-at-home order and closes all Minnesota restaurants and bars to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Also closed: movie theaters, fitness clubs, gyms, cafes, bowling alleys, bingo halls, hookah bars, arcades, and country clubs — to name a few of a wide range of closures of businesses where people gather and can spread the virus.
- International Falls city offices and Koochiching County offices are closed to the public.
- The U.S.-Canada border — the longest undefended border in the world — shuts down "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump announces on Twitter.
- Rainy River Community College officials cancel the 2020 commencement ceremony.
- Four Koochiching County parks along Rainy River close to vehicle access to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The action receives support and backlash as it occurs just before spring walleye fishing begins.
- The Koochiching County Board declares a state of emergency to open access to resources.
- State officials announce funding for children to receive meals through the school district.
- Cantilever Distillery in Ranier makes and donates more than 70 gallons of alcohol-based disinfectant to local medical facilities, first response agencies and people on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Several community members begin making and donating cloth face masks.
April
- The first case of COVD-19 is reported in Koochiching County April 1.
- College students flock to Ballan's iSpace for a place to privately carry out their distance learning studies, while using reliable internet.
- The International Falls City Council considers allowing chickens in city limits.
- Gov. Tim Walz extends the stay-at-home order through May 4.
- Local women who either just had a baby or are expecting a baby, talk about fears and uncertainties of caring for a newborn and giving birth during a pandemic.
- Local health officials report the person who was the first in the county to be diagnosed with COVID-19 has recovered.
- Regional medical officials from Essentia Health and St. Luke’s discuss preparations for an for expected surge in COVID-19 patients.
- The Falls International Airport receives an unexpected $1.07 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Relief, or CARES, Act which distributed more than $10 billion to help airport sponsors and communities across the nation support continued operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
- Community Café begins to see an increased need as more and more people use its to-go style service.
- The region's top infectious disease doctors and other health leaders report Minnesota has one of the lowest COVID-19 virus infection rates in the nation because its residents are following Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order, practicing good hand washing, and maintaining a safe social distance from one another.
- Gov. Tim Walz announces school will stay closed through the end of the academic year.
- The Journal announces it will begin printing once a week on Thursdays.
May
- Koochiching County property owners begin receiving the familiar yellow valuation notices. The notices from the Koochiching County Assessor’s Office include information about the valuation and classifications of individual’s property for assessment year 2021. The property taxes paid in 2021 are based on the 2020 valuation and classification.
- RRCC announces plans for virtual graduation ceremony.
- Two Littlefork family farms have been recognized as 2020 Century Farms. Recognized this year are the Lofgren Farm, established in 1904, and the Rehn farm, established in 1914.
- May 1 is marked as the 2020 Rainy Lake ice out date.
- Local high school seniors talk about lost moments in their final days of high school.
- Koochiching County health officials report three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of May 14.
- A local business owner discusses challenges of the houseboat and recreational vehicle rental businesses being the only sector unable to at all operate under the state's stay at home order as of May 14.
- Ruby's Pantry responds to the pandemic by transitioning to a curbside distribution method.
- Area high school seniors are celebrated with drive-in graduation ceremonies.
- Voyageurs Ebike Rentals & Tours, owned by Dan Olson, offers the opportunity to rent and ride an electric bicycle also known as an e-bike.
- Terry Wood and Tony Cole prepare to open On The Rocks in the former Viking Lounge site.
June
- The International Falls Bass Championship is canceled. Previous champions of the event weigh in on the decision.
- The Summer Food Program at Backus Community Center offers meals to-go.
- Rainy River Community College officials announce the college's commitment to resume in-person classes in the fall.
- Local officials agree to keep City Beach open, but urge beach goers to use at their own risk.
- The International Falls City Council OKs Crazy Daze to be held.
- Reflections Salon, formerly Amp Salon, 432 Third Street, is now owned by Amara Tomevi of International Falls, and will begin to take on changes in the coming months.
- Restrictions at local care facilities are eased, allowing family members to reunite face-to-face.
- A local student organizes prom at a barn owned by Jodi and Gary Mann.
- Local elected officials urge good use of the CARES Act funding.
July
- The Weidenborner family of Northome is recognized as the Farm Family of the Year.
- The community rallies to help fund a drive-in movie effort.
- Ashlee Mettler opens one of three sites for child care in Koochiching County.
- A boat parade takes place on Rainy Lake to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
- Congressman Pete Stauber visits Borderland to hear of struggles felt by the border closure.
- Gov. Tim Walz issues a statewide mask mandate.
- Kelly Franz and Katrina Heibel, owners of Eleven 71, open a new store, Miller + Jett.
- A local group develops criteria for grants funding by CARES Act dollars. Grants are available to small businesses and nonprofit organizations.
- The Falls International Airport receives more than $1 million under federal grant plan to improve safety at airports in 41 states.
- Rainy River Community College undergoes leadership changes with the retirement of Provost Roxanne Kelly. Brad Krasaway steps into the position of director of operations.
August
- After guidance from state officials, local school districts prepare to return students to the classroom.
- A Shorewood Drive home is destroyed in a fire.
- The Falls School Board delays the first day of school by a week to allow more time to plan for in-person return.
- An alley needed for development of a gas station was vacated on a 4-1 vote by the International Falls City Council. The council unanimously approved an agreement that requires developers, Northern Border Investment, to sell and ensure development of the property at 1501 Second Ave. W. as a condition of the alley vacation.
- Many Kabetogama business owners see an uptick in traffic during the pandemic. Others, however, express more of a struggle this year.
- A local couple share their story of being stuck in paradise during the pandemic.
- It is determined that voters will decide if chickens can be kept in city limits during the November election.
September
- A meeting to review draft plans for a Ranier boat access drew criticism, support, questions, suggestions and about 30 people to the Ranier Community Building during a public meeting.
- Census workers urge response to the 2020 Census.
- After a lot of behind-the-scenes planning, Borderland students return to the classroom.
- The International Falls City Council on Sept. 8 approves a job description of a city fire marshal and agrees to proceed with first posting the job internally within the International Falls Fire Department. The position, which could be in place before or by Jan. 1, will investigate fires and other hazardous conditions, conduct fire inspections on new construction, daycare and adult living facilities, hotels motels, boarding and apartment buildings, among other places.
- A boat parade to support President Donald Trump is held on Rainy Lake.
- Unexpected money received by the city of Littlefork will be used to help pay bills at the cash-strapped Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store. Mayor Mike Fort said the liquor store's bank account is being depleted and it's becoming a growing concern for the council. The community backed the liquor store remaining open.
- Judge Charles LeDuc retires and shares stories of his career.
- Voyageurs National Park staff complete work at Ellsworth Rock Gardens.
- Two weeks after approving a job description for the city fire marshal job, the International Falls City Council defers action on the position to allow more time to ensure rental licenses and other funding sources are in places to pay the non-union position's annual salary of $67,237.
- The local Hardee's restaurant is recognized for excellence.
- Lucy Corrin moves back to Borderland to take over Shorewood Dental, following Tom Herzig's retirement.
October
- The Mukooda Lake Trail offers new opportunities at Voyageurs National Park.
- Rainy River Community College instructors discuss changes in their jobs brought on by the pandemic.
- A local couple carries out the legacy of Harvey Kennedy, known to Falls Elementary students as the "Pumpkin Man."
- Backus Community Center announces Lois Lundin as its new executive director.
- School officials discuss the increased need for substitutes in all areas of the district.
- Greentech Manufacturing reports a strong year with continued growth.
- The Falls Hunger Coalition relocates to Backus Community Center.
- The Koochiching County Auditor's/Treasurer office sees an increase in early voting this election season as well as the deadline to pay the second half of property taxes. Tom West, county auditor/treasurer, reports early voting has been significant. About 65-percent of mail ballots - ballots automatically sent by the county to voters in certain precincts in the county - have already been returned, he said. And generally, about 75 percent of mail ballots are returned in an election.
- A local couple discusses their new hemp growing business and the benefits it could bring.
- Officials urge community members to fight COVID fatigue.
November
- The month kicks off with local, state and federal election results.
- Voters vote no to chickens in the Falls city limits.
- Littlefork-Big Falls School takes a precautionary measure and transitions high school students to a distance learning model.
- Fred and Heather Napper create a veterans display at Backus Community Center. The couple said they're hopeful the display helps educate youth.
- Gov. Tim Walz implements restrictions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
- Local organization officials ask the International Falls City Council to reconsider cuts to their respective organizations.
- Rainy Lake Medical Center announces the addition of an off-site COVID-19 testing location.
- University of Minnesota’s Voyageurs Wolf Project reveals wolves affect wetland ecosystems by killing beavers dispersing from their colonies to create new ponds. And while that's no surprise when considering the logic, the long-term effect could be substantial and ought to be studied, said one of the authors of the new paper published by researchers.
- After announcing the transition to distance learning, members of the Falls School Board decide students can remain in current learning models.
- The Elks Lodge No. 1599 provides its annual Thanksgiving dinner in a curbside format.
- Local business owners brace for second shutdown.
December
- Feed Just One effort helps support hunger in Koochiching County.
- The International Falls City Council agrees to a 1.7 percent levy increase, continues to struggle with fire marshal position.
- Educators discuss students achievement struggles and highlights.
- Patti Ballan is recognized as an unsung hero.
- St. Thomas Catholic School holds its annual Christmas pageant.
- The first COVID-19 vaccines are administered in Koochiching County.