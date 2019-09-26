When Catherine Glorieux introduces herself, she often asks in her thick French accent if you’ve seen the television show “The Good Doctor.”
“That’s like me,” she said, helping to explain why she is bicycling from Canada’s East Coast to West Coast, and cutting through Minnesota for traffic safety.
ABC’s “The Good Doctor” centers around a young surgeon diagnosed as autistic. He feels alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, while he uses his medical skills to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
The admittedly shy 39-year-old doctor in her residency from Montreal, Canada, is bicycling about 6,000 kilometers, or 3,728 miles, to raise awareness of autism.
“It’s been a dream of mine for many years to go across Canada by bicycle,” Glorieux said. “Two years ago I was diagnosed with autism. Have you seen “The Good Doctor” on TV? I am a resident doctor and have autism, too.”
Her bike ride is named “Define Normal — Cycling Across Canada for Autism/Autistic Doctors.” She has partnered with Autism Speaks Canada for fundraising and is sharing her ride on her Facebook page.
“We are all normal in our own way,” Glorieux said.
The TV drama shows another face of autism, she said. “It struck a personal cord, I am in the exact same position. Why I am doing this ride is to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorder, in general, and say it’s a broad spectrum from a kid who is non-verbal all the way to doctors.”
She was formally diagnosed at age 37 at a clinic in Quebec City and since then learned there are many other doctors on the spectrum, whether they are aware of it or not.
“It’s not something that’s talked about a lot because there is still stigma about it, so I thought ‘Let’s get on the bike and get the talking going,’” she said.
Glorieux flew with her bike to Victoria, British Columbia, starting the trip at Mile Zero on July 29. She stopped late afternoon at The Journal Sept. 18, marking the 51st day of the trip. She hit the 3,000 kilometer mark three days earlier, representing about the halfway point. She will end in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.
“Us, with autism, really like rules,” she said, explaining that trips like hers have some “rules: So you get to Victoria and take the wheel off your bike and you dip it into the Pacific at Mile Zero of the TransCanada Highway, then you pedal across to the other ocean and dip your wheel.”
Traveling completely unassisted, she said bicycle groups recommend cyclists cut off the TransCanada Highway into Minnesota because of the number of trucks using the winding narrow highway.
“I have been very well received, so far in Baudette and Loman (the previous day),” she said, adding the recent rainy weather and thunderstorms have made contacts with people appreciated.
“It was this just gloomy... day, all alone on my bike on Highway 11, gray skies, probably 20 mph wind in my face, so every mile was a pain,” she said. In Loman she asked where she could find water and charge her phone, and a local woman came by later offering homemade soup and bread. “She made my day.”
She’s felt welcomed where ever she’s been, adding that some people have offered her money for her trip and its cause, as well as water, and food.
“A grandmother in a town in Saskatchewan, and it was pouring rain, and she gave me a hug that was like, really cool,” Glorieux said. “It’s always an adventure. There is good stuff going, there is bad stuff, so good stuff is welcome.”
She declined to elaborate on something that was unexpected, but said the scariest thing is the traffic. She keeps a log about close calls on the highway and the weather, which she said has been challenging.
Traveling through the Rockies, she carried bear spray as she saw numerous black bear and knew grizzlies were around. She also sings a lot of songs, noting the theme song for the “Smurfs” works very well to alert wildlife, but gets old quickly.
“I am a terrible singer, so I really do it because I have to,” Glorieux said.
She’s seen goats, heard wolves and the worst is being chased by dogs. One morning she exited her tent to find it was surrounded by cows.
Traveling alone is nothing new for her. “I have a sixth sense for when it’s right and when it’s wrong; when it’s wrong I just kind of go,” she said.
She’s climbed a mountain in Bolivia solo, and notes she was in 2014 the first woman to have climbed a certain route, and she does marathons. She did not train for the bike ride, but notes she’s not been an athlete all her life.
“I started like 12 years ago,” Glorieux said. “I was overweight and sedentary and decided to turn this thing around. I completely changed my lifestyle, and then entered med school. (Outdoor sports are) a big part of my life. It keeps me sane.”
She travels all day most days, adding physically she’s doing well. “They say 20 percent is physical and 80 percent is mental; yes, it’s the mental that is a bit hurt right now.”
Asked if spending so much time alone is difficult, she says, “It’s OK, I have autism, plus I talk on the phone and text, but sometimes it is very lonely.”
Until the recent spat of stormy weather, she said the trip’s been great. However, she said she may have started it a bit late.
“I see the geese flying, laughing at me and saying to me, ‘Hurry up, you’re your late,’” she said smiling, but turned serious saying she may have to end the trip earlier should winter come too soon. “I will keep going until it is very impossible.”
Glorieux is now doing post graduate work in family practice, but is on a leave of absence because of the difficulty of school with autism.
“People with autism have a lot of talent, they just have to be accommodated, reasonably, so they can try,” she said. “But if you put them in a box it doesn’t work.”
After camping four days in poor weather, Glorieux looked forward to a night in a hotel in International Falls before heading down the fairly isolated U.S. Highway 53.
Asked what else people should know about her or her trip, she paused. “That’s an open question,” she responded. “I have no idea. Autism and open questions... It’s like asking me what I want for dinner, ‘I don’t know.’”
“The most rewarding thing about this, aside from cycling, is when people ask me where I started, where I am going, and why am I doing that. When I tell them it’s for autism, someone will say, ‘yes I have a kid with autism’ or ‘I know someone.’”
“I wish to inspire to say, ‘yes, you are on the spectrum, but you can do whatever you want. The limits are only in your head. Yes, spectrum has some limitations, but you can work your way around it.”
Glorieux wonders how her life would have been different had she been diagnosed earlier, noting she’s learned to adapt. “It’s another way the brain is wired, it’s like being right or left handed,” she said.
She hopes family will meet her at the end, and would like the people she loves close by.
“You do this and you open another chapter of your life,” Glorieux said.