It's still 2019. Why is the community, state and nation discussing the census - something that happens next year?
Because the process by the U.S. Census Bureau has already begun, and it involves many local people serving on complete count committees and working in paid temporary positions to assist in the count.
The census is a count of the people living in the nation, broken down by states, counties, and cities. It is mandated by Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution and takes place every 10 years. The data collected by the census determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives - a process called apportionment - and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.
Actually, more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support to the states, counties and cities are based on census data, reports Peter Alexander and Sarah Priest, staff of the U.S. Census Bureau who held a training session in International Falls for local people who will serve or lead one of the complete count committees, or CCC. CCCs are expected to be established by Koochiching County and several cities within it.
Value of count
Meanwhile, the training session discussed the importance of making sure that everyone is counted in the place where they reside most of the year.
"The results of the census are very important to local governments and the state of Minnesota," said International Falls City Administrator Ken Anderson, who attended Tuesday's CCC training session. "We want to obtain the most accurate count possible. Local people will know our community better and will know how to reach their friends and neighbors to make sure no one is overlooked and not counted. Everyone counts. Everyone matters."
In addition, Anderson said numbers count.
"The higher the population, the more financial aid that will be available to our state and city through various programs," he said. "For example, if our population in International Falls drops below 5,000, then the amount of aid we receive for Municipal State Aid Streets will be eliminated - we currently are allocated over $290,000 per year.
"Secondly, we will all benefit by maintaining or increasing the number of representatives we have in the U.S. House of Representatives. Minnesota has eight members now and we need to maintain that number for fair representation of Minnesota interests in Congress. State legislative districts will be redrawn based upon the new population figures. Rob Ecklund represents District 3A. His district is huge and extends over 350 miles from International Falls to Grand Portage. We need to keep our local interests well represented in such a large and diverse district."
Temp jobs
And while the count doesn't take place until next year, the bureau has begun to recruit thousands of temporary workers for positions beginning in the spring of 2020. Pay for the jobs - very critical to the census count - start at $14 per hour, with mileage reimbursement at 58 cents. More is paid to supervisory positions.
Local events sponsored by International Falls at the Falls Public Library are planned to assist in the recruitment next week:
- 4-8 p.m. Tuesday
- Noon-4 p.m. Thursday
A recruiting session was held this week by the Northeast MN Office of Job Training.
The city is assisting in connecting local people with the census jobs at the events Tuesday and Thursday because they feel it's an important role to play.
"We see value in collaborating with our municipal partners, the county, and the federal government to achieve as an accurate a census count as possible," Anderson said.
Anderson said the compensation for this temporary, part-time work is very good. He noted that supervisory positions pay more.
"These Census Bureau jobs have flexible hours and will help unemployed or underemployed persons to find work or additional income to help meet the needs of their family," he said. "More jobs and economic activity within our area is a good thing and will benefit our local business community."
Alysa Hackenmueller, career counselor with the Northeast MN Office of Job Training, urged people interested in a census job to attend one of the local events, noting she expected there would be more conducted in the future.
It's important "for anyone interested to come meet with the rep when they are available," she told The Journal. "It is a federal application process which means it can get complicated. It’s not impossible, it’s just complicated and having an expert there for when you have questions or if you hit a road block in the process helps immensely."
Priest and Alexander said more information about who is eligible for the jobs can be found at the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html?utm_campaign=20191015msc20s1ccallrs&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery