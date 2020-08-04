Tuesday's primary election narrows the field of candidates for many state and federal positions, deciding who will move on for a final vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Because more than two candidates have filed for several federal positions, races for U.S. Senator and U.S. House District 8 will be on Tuesday's ballot:
- U.S. Senator: Kevin O'Connor, Liver Steinberg, John L. Breman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby, Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr., and Tina Smith, incumbent.
- U.S. House District 8: Judith Schwartzbacker; Pete Stauber, incumbent; Harry Robb Welty, and Quinn Nystrom.
How to vote
Vote by mail: Apply to have a ballot mailed to you. You do not need to be registered to apply. To request an absentee ballot for the August primary and/or November general election, go to https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/ABRegistration/ABRegistrationStep1.aspx
Your returned ballot must be postmarked on or before Tuesday's Election Day, and received by your county by the day before the county canvass, which may take place on the second or third day following the election.
More than half of Koochiching County's 22 precincts already vote by mail ballot.
Vote early with an absentee ballot: Go to your local elections office. If you are not registered, you can do so in person if you show proof of residence.
- For the primary: the last day to vote early in person is Monday.
- For the Nov. 3 general election: First day to vote early in person is Sept. 18; last day to vote early in person Nov. 2.
For more information, call the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or contact your county election office. Or visit the Minnesota SOS website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/
Nov. 3 election
The two candidates who have filed each for local Senate and House districts will move onto the Nov. 3 election, because no primary was needed.
- Senator District 3: Christopher Hogan, Republican; Thomas Bakk, DFL, incumbent
- Representative District 3A: Thomas Manninen, Republican; Rob Ecklund, DFL, incumbent
The following people have filed for county positions, which will be decided Nov. 3.
- Commissioner District 3: Brian McBride, incumbent; Terry Murray
- Commissioner District 5: Wayne Skoe, incumbent
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 2: George Aitchison, incumbent
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Eldon Voigt Jr., incumbent