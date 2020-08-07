The Nov. 3 general election will feature a race for International Falls mayor.
That position, along with seats on other Borderland councils and school boards, will be on the ballot. The filing period for these offices closes at the end of the business day Aug. 11. Affidavits of candidacy should be filed at the business offices for each of the following governments.
International Falls City Council
Harley Droba and Michael Bahr have each filed for the four-year term of International Falls mayor and Mike Holden has filed for the four-year term of councilor-at-large seat.
The position of mayor is now held by Droba; councilor-at-large is now held by Chelsea Nelson, who at the Aug. 3 council meeting submitted her resignation, effective next week.
Littlefork City Council
Up for election is the two-year term of mayor, now held by Mike Fort; two four-year positions of councilor, now held by Loren Lehman and Sandra Heem.
Fort has filed for mayor and Lehman has filed for city council.
Ranier City Council
Todd Coulombe and June Fulton have filed for two open city council positions. The seats are currently held by Coulombe and Bob Dunbar.
Nobody has yet filed for the open position of mayor now held by Dennis Wagner.
Big Falls City Council
Beth Pihlaja and LouAnn Abendroth have filed for the two open Big Falls City Council positions. The seats are currently held by Ken Warner and Ken Kennedy.
International Falls School Board
Four positions for International Falls School Board, Independent School District 361, will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
So far, Roxanne Skogstad Ditsch, incumbent, has filed along with Emily McGonigle and Bruce Raboin.
Along with Skogstad Ditsch, the open, four-year term positions are held by Michelle Hebner, Mike Holden and Terry Murray.
Littlefork-Big Falls School Board
Kimberly Wimmer and Monte Nelson have filed for two of the three open seats on the L-BF School Board of Independent School District No. 362.
The positions up for election are currently held by Nelson, Doug Franz and Kory Gustafson.
Federal, state, county
The filing period for federal, state and county offices closed June 2.
The following people have filed for the positions with the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, and will be decided in the Nov. 3 general election, absentee voting begins Sept. 18.
Koochiching County
Commissioner District 3: Brian McBride, incumbent; Terry Murray
Commissioner District 5: Wayne Skoe, incumbent
Soil and Water Supervisor District 2: George Aitchison, incumbent
Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Eldon Voigt Jr., incumbent
Minnesota
Senator District 3: Christopher Hogan, Republican; Thomas Bakk, DFL, incumbent
Representative District 3A: Thomas Manninen, Republican; Rob Ecklund, DFL, incumbent
Because more than two candidates have filed for federal positions, a primary will be held Aug. 11 to narrow the field for the Nov. 3 general election. Absentee voting for the Aug. 11 primary began June 26.
U.S. senator
U.S. senator: Kevin O'Connor, Liver Steinberg, John L. Breman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby, Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr., and Tina Smith, incumbent.
U.S. representative District 8
Judith Schwartzbacker; Pete Stauber, incumbent; Harry Robb Welty, and Quinn Nystrom.