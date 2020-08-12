The Nov. 3 general election will feature a race for International Falls mayor.
That position, along with seats on other Borderland councils and school boards, will be on the ballot. The filing period for these offices closed Tuesday.
International Falls City Council
Incumbent Harley Droba will be challenged for the 4-year term of mayor by newcomers Michael Bahr, Kerry Meyers and Andrew Piekarski.
Mike Holden and Pete Kalar have filed for the four-year term of councilor-at-large seat, held until just a week ago by Chelsea Nelson, who resigned Monday.
Littlefork City Council
Incumbent Mike Fort will run unchallenged for the 2-year term of mayor. Incumbent Loren Lehman and Quen Kennedy have filed for the two 4-year positions of councilor.
Ranier City Council
Incumbent Dennis Wagner will run unchallenged for the mayor position.
Incumbent Todd Coulombe along with newcomers June Fulton, Jennifer Lahmayer and Jeff McHarge have filed for two open city council positions.
Big Falls City Council
Shawn Pritchard, who currently serves as a city councilor, has filed for mayor. Current mayor Marta Lindemanis, will not seek re-election.
Beth Pihlaja, LouAnn Abendroth, Angela Boes, Brenda Sursely and Heidi Boes Watson have filed for the two open Big Falls City Council positions. The seats are currently held by Ken Warner and Ken Kennedy.
International Falls School Board
Four positions for International Falls School Board, Independent School District 361, will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Roxanne Skogstad Ditsch, incumbent, has filed along with Emily McGonigle, JoAnn Smith and Bruce Raboin.
Along with Skogstad Ditsch, the open, 4-year term positions are held by Michelle Hebner, Mike Holden and Terry Murray.
Littlefork-Big Falls School Board
Monte Nelson, Kimberly Wimmer, Matt Wappler, Anna Fisher and Jonathan Blake have filed for the three open seats on the L-BF School Board of Independent School District No. 362.
The positions up for election are currently held by Nelson, Doug Franz and Kory Gustafson.
South Koochiching - Rainy River School Board
Bob Stueven, Douglas Jourdan and Ralph Lewis have filed for the three open positions on the Independent School District No. 363 School Board.
Stueven, Lewis and Michelle (Shelly) Patten are current members.