When Leroy Wilson and Bill Godin reeled in their fifth and final smallmouth bass Saturday, they knew they had a chance at winning the International Falls Bass Championship.
Wilson of International Falls, and Godin of Devlin, Ontario, sealed the deal with a two-day total of 39.69 pounds of bass to become the champions of the 15th annual event.
“(This feels) probably better than it did five years ago,” said Godin, who won the tournament with Dave Lindsay in 2014. “We had a good idea that it would be very close... We knew other teams were going to have to do really good to pull it off.”
Wilson was grinning ear-to-ear following the win.
“This is great,” he said, shaking hands with other anglers who stopped to congratulate the new champ. “I've been waiting awhile for this... When we caught our last one, I said, 'Let's go in.'”
The longtime tournament angler has been fishing the IFBC for 14 years and placed third in 2016 with partner, Larry Keep.
“Something like this just doesn't happen very often,” he said.