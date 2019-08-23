An International Falls native and a former International Falls Bass Championship winner are at the top of the leader board following the first day of the tournament.
LeRoy Wilson and Bill Godin will make a run at the 2019 title Saturday after reeling in 19.24 pounds of Rainy Lake smallmouth bass Friday.
“We had a good day and we got some nice ones,” said Godin, who won the tournament with Dave Lindsay in 2014. “I hope the wind doesn't hurt us tomorrow.”
Several anglers made comments about the wind making for some challenging pre-fishing conditions, but said Friday's weather contributed to a good day of fishing.
“It was a calm day, so we were trying lots of stuff,” said Larry Foss, who is sitting in 10th spot with partner Joel Pagnac. The two rounded off the top 10 with 16.52 pounds of smallmouth bass.
“Pre-fishing was the worst,” said Jon Balaski, who is in 11th place after the first day of weigh-ins. “But today was good... We've got to get them tomorrow, too.”
LeRoy Wilson isn't the only Wilson who will come through the tent during championship Saturday. His son, Mike, who is fishing with Trevor Zimak, is sitting in ninth place after the first day with 16.55 pounds of fish.
The complete list of top 10 anglers going into day No. 2 includes:
- Bill Godin and LeRoy Wilson, 19.24 pounds
- Troy Norman and Andy Carlson, 19.18 pounds
- John Ruud and Erik Ruud, 18.12 pounds
- Mark Fisher and Dave Skallet, 17.32 pounds
- Tyler Kocon and Kyle Potter, 17.28 pounds
- Dan Tucker and Jason Cain, 17.03 pounds
- Steve Sandberg and Scott Sandberg, 16.68 pounds
- Dave Beckman and Roger Koopman, 16.58 pounds
- Mike Wilson and Trevor Zimak, 16.55 pounds
- Larry Ross and Joel Pagnac, 16.52 pounds
Missing from the top 10 after the first day is the 2018 IFBC champion Scott Dingwall and his partner, Kalan Wagner.
“We're going to catch them real good tomorrow,” Dingwall said. “We didn't force ourselves out of it today... we're going to be in the hunt tomorrow.”
The duo is sitting in 12th place with 16.28 pounds of smallmouth bass.
River fishing
Six teams tried their luck on Rainy River for the first day of the 15th annual event.
Duane Cridland said he and his partner, Riley Caul, had their limit by 8 a.m.
“We did good today,” he said. “We're happy... It was a steady stream of catching fish.
The two ended the first day of the tournament in 20th place with 14.1 pounds of smallmouth bass.
Other teams that tried their luck on the river were:
- Chris Zahn and Cal Svihel
- Jim Picha and Jim Becker
- Ben Burgess and Jamie Trapp
- Dale LaBelle and Karl Howells
- Adam Rasmussen and Riley Rasmussen
Teams will be back in action under the big tent started at 4 p.m. Saturday when the 2019 champs will walk away with $10,000.