VFW

The VFW Auxiliary Post 2948 announces the winners of its Illustrating America Art Contest.

Second grade: first place Alice Morrison; also won firsst place at District 8 and second place at departments levels.

Fourth grade: first place Alyssa Nieken; also won first place at District 8.

Sixth grade: first place Olivia Westin; also won second place at District 8 and third place at department.

Each received prizes from the local auxiliary and from District 8 and department of Minnesota.

Not pictured is Alyssa Nieken or the second and third place winners. The second place winners are Teagan Reuter, second grade; Riley Gilbertson, fourth grade; Brady Fisher sixth grade; third place winners, Rahiel Zastavskiy second grade; Tenley Thompson, fourth grade,  Brennan Oveson, sixth grade. Cash prizes were also awarded to those winners.

