The VFW Auxiliary Post 2948 announces the winners of its Illustrating America Art Contest.
Second grade: first place Alice Morrison; also won firsst place at District 8 and second place at departments levels.
Fourth grade: first place Alyssa Nieken; also won first place at District 8.
Sixth grade: first place Olivia Westin; also won second place at District 8 and third place at department.
Each received prizes from the local auxiliary and from District 8 and department of Minnesota.
Not pictured is Alyssa Nieken or the second and third place winners. The second place winners are Teagan Reuter, second grade; Riley Gilbertson, fourth grade; Brady Fisher sixth grade; third place winners, Rahiel Zastavskiy second grade; Tenley Thompson, fourth grade, Brennan Oveson, sixth grade. Cash prizes were also awarded to those winners.