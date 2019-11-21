shovel
A woman shovels snow off of the sidewalk of Third Street early Wednesday evening.

From late Wednesday afternoon into early morning Thursday, the most significant snowfall of the season so far brought 3.9 inches of snow to International Falls.

Footsteps lead down a snow-covered sidewalk in downtown International Falls.
Snowflakes flurry around the sign outside of The Bootery Wednesday evening, illuminated by a festively-decorated street lamp.
Snow falls on the intersection of Third Street and Third Avenue Wednesday evening. 
Falling snow is illuminated by a streetlight in an alleyway in downtown International Falls.

