A woman is dead after a bear attacked on a Rainy Lake island Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police received a call from Red Pine Island on Sunday evening about concern of a bear attack, after a 62-year-old woman had gone to check on her dogs and didn't return. The island is located about 10 miles from International Falls.
Officers attended the scene and conducted an investigation. The female was located in close vicinity to a bear and was evidently deceased based on the observations made by the officers, according to a news release.
The bear was still in the area and was dispatched by officers. There were two other bears at the scene that were a threat to officers during the investigation.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is determining next steps and will seek OPP assistance as required.
The incident took place on a secluded island with no other residence. There was not a significant risk to public safety and the members of the public on the island were made aware of the incident.
The name of the victim has not been released.