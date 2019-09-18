Falls School Board members were unable to clearly define goals for the district's superintendent this week, and will continue the conversation during a work session Tuesday.
During the session, set for 11 a.m. at Falls High School, board members will take ideas they discussed when they met Monday, and will narrow them down to set goals for Superintendent Kevin Grover.
Grover said he had some ideas for goals including regular meetings with the district's principals and revisiting the idea of the Blue Ribbon Panel, a group of community members who would meet to brainstorm ideas to better the Falls school district. The panel formed in 2013, but hasn't been active in the last handful of years.
“You have to keep the academic goal on,” Grover added.
Board chairperson Ted Saxton presented ideas he brainstormed prior to the meeting, including student retention.
“Not necessarily increasing the number of kids that go to our school, decreasing the number of kids that don't go to our school,” he said. “Right now... 82 percent (of children) in the district are enrolled in our school. It'd be nice to see that increase by 1 percent.”
Saxton also said the district needs to improve its customer service and technology plan, including an up-to-date website.
“A lot of the stuff on the website, even though we have a new website, is outdated,” he said. “It's stuff you could encourage people to update a little more.”
Board member Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch said she'd like Grover to gain more knowledge on special education.
“I think you're extremely knowledgeable on a whole bunch of subjects,” she said. “But I think there's one thing you would admit yourself that you're not quite as knowledgeable on is special ed stuff. So I would wish that you would be willing to look at the paperwork of the process from referral to (individualized education plan)... so that you could be a little more familiar on the process... I'm not asking (Grover) to do anything with it afterwards other than having a bigger bank of knowledge... You don't know what you don't know.”
Grover said while he wasn't against any of the suggestions, he questioned how to specifically measure progress.
“I put enough time... to hopefully do a great job in whatever you direct me to do,” he said. “You can all have a different varying opinion whether I put my heart into (a goal) or not... but at least you can figure that out.”
Board member Jenn Windels said a plan could be in place to have certain things done by the end of the school year as a way to measure progress.
“Our job is to set the direction, and how the district takes it is from their leadership,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to educate, the best we can, every kid in our district. That's the best we can do.”
Also Monday the board agreed to:
- Hire Brenda LeDuc as hourly licensed instructor in the Title I program for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Hire Emily Amerud, Brooke Cipriano and Delaney Donahue as paraprofessionals, effective Aug. 27
- Hire Mary Johnson as head cook, effective Aug. 28
- Hire Ruth Reller as a cafe helper, effective Aug. 28
- Set the Truth in Taxation meeting for 6 p.m. Dec. 17