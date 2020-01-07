Frozen frolics.
Ode to the cold.
10 days of organized chaos.
The annual stand against Mother Nature.
There have been various monikers during its 40-year reign, but no matter how the slogans, temperatures, and activities change, one thing remains the same — the people of Borderland will always come out in full-force for Icebox Days.
Icebox Days bolsters Borderland’s winter tourism economy long after the hustle and bustle of the most popular tourist season has faded, and the years of wacky frozen antics has put International Falls on the map as a winter spectacle. The beloved tradition will soon turn 40. Starting in 1981, the festival has undergone many changes in logos, events, even once a name change, but has consistently held a place in the hearts of those who call the Falls home.
Here’s a look back at some of the memorable years:
1981
The first year of the iconic festivities began in 1981. The festival lasted only four days, and the weather was unseasonably warm, with a high temperature of 47 degrees. More than 100 people from the Twin Cities drove up for the Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run alone. A swimsuit competition held, but seems to not return in later years. Smoosh races began this year, as well as six or seven other events.
1982
After a warm beginning, the second year of Icebox Days was bone-chillingly cold. This year was the only year the Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard Run had to be shortened due to a -72 wind chill. Indoor events, such as a pizza-eating contest, thrived this year.
1986
There were over a dozen new events this year including:
- A non-denominational ‘sermon on the ice’ which was held on the ice outside of Island View Lodge
- Broomball Tournament
- “Shop til you drop” spendathon hosted by Falls businesses.
1987
Tim Newton, Minnesota Vikings noseguard, nicknamed “the Icebox,” attends Icebox Days and signs autographs and proceeds over the Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard Run. This was also the first year a snowshoe race was held between the city councils of International Falls and Fort Frances. In a close race, the Fort Frances council won.
1991
The first year that the festival was stretched to 10 days instead of four. A snowmobile scavenger hunt was held where six teams searched for a minnow, a pink lighter and a picture of a pig.
1992
The first year that frozen turkey bowling was held. Although after much searching, The Journal could not find any story as to where the idea originated, other than an article from The Journal citing that “The chamber hopes it proves to be a fun activity.”
1994
Notable events this year included “Old Time Arm Wrestling,” “Snowball’s Chance in Bell,” and “Kitty Cat Races.” London’s most popular television station conducted a live broadcast from Swede Charlie’s on main street to cover the Rocky and Bullwinkle’s Boris and Natasha Look-A-Like-Contest.
1998
A student from International Falls brought frozen turkey bowling to a larger audience when she appeared on season three of Nickelodeon’s game show, “Figure it Out,” where a panel of judges tried to guess a contestant’s secret talent.
2000
This year, the 20th anniversary was celebrated. Due to low snowfall levels, snow had to be transported downtown for snow sculpture contests. New event this year: Ice Golf World Championship at Woody’s Pub in Ranier.
2007
2007 marked the only year that Icebox Days didn’t officially happen– instead, the Chamber opted to host an event called ‘Blast on the Border’ in February, to the dismay of some locals. A letter to The Journal in 2007 detailed one resident’s complaint about the change: “For the past six months I’ve been having attacks of angst about International Falls changing “Icebox Days” to “Blast On the Border” because the collective 'we' didn’t want this cold image anymore.”
2008
Icebox Days was back after a one-year name and date change, however, extreme cold led to the cancellation of numerous events this year.
2010
The first year of frozen fireworks marked the 30th anniversary of Icebox Days. Weather was unseasonably warm this year, hitting 43 degrees on the day of the FYGBR race, leading many runners to shed layers upon layers of clothing.
2014
Juju Chang from ABC News came to observe Icebox Days this year.
2016
In 2016, the chamber announced a plan to rebrand Icebox Days and made a number of changes to the event. The Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard Run underwent a route change and start/finish location shift. The Icebox Days logo and visuals underwent changes as well, something the Chamber hopes will help Icebox Days garner national interest.
2017
Member of the Minnesota Twins came to celebrate Icebox Days in 2017, but their winter caravan broke down around Pelland Junction, leaving them briefly stranded. International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson and International Falls Chamber of Commerce Chairman Tony Palm came to the rescue and gave the stranded Twins representatives a ride to Falls High School, where students were eagerly awaiting their arrival.
2020
The 40th Icebox Days will almost certainly be filled with frosty fun and treasured memories.
Want to be a part of it all? Icebox Days 2020 will be held from Jan. 16-19 this year. More information and a full schedule of events can be found at http://www.ifallschamber.com/icebox-days.