Koochiching County property owners should have received the familiar yellow valuation notices in the last couple weeks.
The mailed notices from the Koochiching County Assessor’s Office includes information about the valuation and classifications of individual’s property for assessment year 2022. The property taxes paid in 2022 are based on the 2021 valuation and classification.
For property owners in International Falls, the Assessor's Open Book meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 19 at the County Assessor’s office, in the courthouse, located at 715 Fourth St. This is an informal appeal, and is required to qualify for an appointment with the County Board of Appeal and Equalization, June 15.
For property owners outside city limits, the county Board of Equalization is scheduled to convene at 1:30 p.m. June 15, and if needed, again at 6 p.m. June 22 in the courthouse boardroom.
Both meetings are conducted each year to determine whether valuation and classification of property in the county was applied correctly, consistently and fairly. The county board serves as the equalization board.
Property owners with questions about their notices, or the classification or value of their property, are encouraged to first contact the Assessor’s Office at 283-1122. Many times, concerns can be resolved prior to the Board of Equalization meeting.
Koochiching County sends notices to the owners of the more than 19,000 parcels of property in the county.
The county Board of Equalization meetings are limited to discussion on the market valuation and classification of 2021 for the taxes payable in 2022, county administrative staff have said.
The Board of Equalization is the last board of appeals for a property owner on market value and property classification. The next step is an appeal to the state tax court.
Which meeting?
Property owners may sometimes confuse the Board of Equalization meetings held in June with the meetings conducted in December of each year by the county, cities and school districts.
The December meetings are hearings required by various governments to present the next year’s budget and tax levy to the public. For example, the 2022 budgets and tax levies will be presented at December hearings this year.
The December hearings are limited to discussion about the budget and tax levy; officials may only adjust the budget and levy if deemed appropriate after receiving public comment through the hearing process.
While the market value and classification assessment, and budget and tax levy processes both determine what a property owner will pay in taxes, they are separate processes and authorities.
A property owner seeking relief through valuation/property classification must discuss their issue with the assessor and/or attend a June Board of Equalization meeting, while a property owner seeking relief by its taxing authorities must attend the budget/levy hearings in December.