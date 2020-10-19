A pair of sisters had success in the deer stand last week during Minnesota's youth firearms deer season.
Abigail Bishop, 13, and her younger sister, Ella, 11, each harvested a buck Oct. 15 on the family's hunting property near Littlefork.
“They were thrilled,” their mother, Karen, told The Journal Monday.
The girls love hunting and each got a doe during 2019's youth hunt. What is ironic, is that they shot their 2020 deer at almost the same time as last year.
“Last year, Abby got her deer at 1 p.m., and this year she got it at 12:45 p.m.,” Karen reports. “Well, then, Ella got a deer this year at 6:05 p.m., and last year she got it at 6 p.m.”
The girls each shot a doe in 2019, and this year, decided it was time to get something with antlers.
“They decided the day before the hunt they were going to get bucks,” Karen said with a laugh. “Then, to each get it opening day was very exciting for them.”
Abigail hunted with her grandpa, Art Boelk, and Ella sat with her uncle, Keith Boelk. Karen said her son and husband were working and unable to witness the girls' success first hand.
“They were just excited that it worked out that the girls got to go,” Karen said.
Sibling rivalry was kept at bay with each girl getting a buck opening day. Karen said her daughters support each other and celebrated both deer.
“But it does help they each got a deer Thursday,” she said. “Had that not happened, I think the competitiveness may have come out a little.”
Conducted Oct. 15-19, Minnesota's youth firearms deer season allows young hunters the opportunity to hunt ahead of the regular deer hunting season that begins in November.
Youth ages 10 to 17 could participate. Participation does not affect eligibility for the regular deer season; however, deer harvested during the youth season count toward the youth’s annual statewide bag limit.