March has arrived and that means the 21 day reading challenge by Read Aloud Every day, every child, every parent. Visit readaloud.org/21daychallenge.html and sign up to read every day for 21 days in a row. Challenge three families to read with you. Take pictures of you reading with your children and tag @Read Aloud for Facebook; @ReadAloud_org for Twitter; and @read_aloud_15 for Instagram. The library also has copies of the reading log at the library. Complete the challenge and show us the log to get a free book.
Storytime on Thursday, March 5 will feature giraffes in stories, rhymes, songs and more. Come learn about this amazing animal and then stay to play with our early learning toys. All young children and their caregiver are welcome.
Saturday, March 7 from noon – 2 p.m. is the Friends of the Library monthly book sale. All sales are by donation with proceeds benefiting the Friends support of library programming. New materials are available each month.
Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. is the monthly cook book club. March will feature food from ‘Your Heritage.’ Cook up something to share and bring to the library on Tuesday evening for a chance to explore our food heritage.
Don’t forget to check out our Library of Things including a steamer (ordered by patron request) a handful of new games and of course the Instant Pot, dehydrator or blender. We have party supplies including a Karaoke machine, cotton candy machine or popcorn popper. We also have a collection of jigsaw puzzles. And a full-spectrum light is available in the library.
Kelley Armstrong has just released her fifth Rockton novel, “Alone in the Wild.” Rockton is a small, off-the-grid, adult only town in the Canadian wilderness where people who wish to disappear go. The latest title features a baby found in the arms of its murdered mother. What is the town to do?
Margaret Mizushima has also just released her fifth Timber Creek K-9 mystery, called “Tracking Game.” Timber Creek is a small Colorado town and Mattie Cobb and her K-9 partner Robo encounter more than their share of disaster when confronted with a band of poachers, a fearsome creature in the mountains and now an explosion that appears to have killed outfitter Nate Fletcher.
It is often said that history is told by the victor. In Lakota America Pekka Hamalainen tells the first comprehensive history of the Lakota Indians and their profound role in shaping America’s history. For generations they had an enduring impact on the North American interior.
As winter hopefully is winding down, take a look at “The Impossible First,” by Colin O’Brady. No individual had ever crossed the landmass of Antarctica completely under human power without support prior to December 2018. Ten years earlier there was doubt that Colin O’Brady would ever walk again, but he fought his way back to set three mountaineering world records before attempting to cross Antarctica on his own. A riveting read of adventure and perseverance.