Join the library for a last hurrah to the summer season with our Third Street Community Scavenger Hunt.
Complete the form available from the International Falls Chamber of Commerce or the Falls Public Library, turn it in at the library and you could be a winner (actually as far as we are concerned, you are all winners but we can only reward 20 of you) of $10 Chamber Bucks. Contest runs through Sept. 7, 2020, all prizes must be claimed by Sept. 12. Spend some time downtown supporting local businesses. Contact the library for more information.
A new school year can be exciting and scare and this year doubly so. Borrow a book about starting school to share with the children in your life and share a laugh, understanding and support.
Here are some great books about a new school year:
- "We Don’t Eat Our Classmates!" by Ryan T. Higgins (and the brand new sequel "We Will Rock Our Classmates") are the adventures of Penelope a tyrannosaurus Rex and the only dinosaur in the class.
- "Lena’s Shoes are Nervous," by Keith Calabrese and Juana Medina about a young girl’s first day of school.
- "Mr Wolf’s Class," by Aron Nels Steinke is all about the teacher.
- "School’s First Day of School," by Adam Rex is all about a new school and it’s first day jitters.
- "The Pigeon Has to Go to School," by Mo Willems and "Unicorn is Maybe Not So Great After All," by Bob Shea have familiar characters attending their first day.
- Older kids might be ready to read "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," by JK Rowling
- "Pie in the Sky," by Remy Lai
- "We the Children," by Andrew Clements (or his best known Frindle)
- "Because of the Rabbit," by Cynthia Lord
- "Wonder," by R. J. Palacio
- Dive into a series called "Spy School," by Stuart Gibbs.
And if you want to read about anything other than a new school year try one of these picture books:
- "This Little Pup," by Laura J. Bryant
- "Octopus Stew," by Eric Velasquez
- "Walter the Wily Walleye," by Bob Allen
- "Follow Me Flo!" by Jarvis
Or these novels:
- "Kiki’s Delivery Service," by Eiko Kadono
- "Boy Who Grew Dragons," by Andy Shepherd
- "The Magnificent Monsters of Cedar Street," by Lauren Oliver
- "The Truth According to Blue," by Eve Yohalem
The library wants to make sure you know we are here to support all different kinds of learning. Stop by and talk to us about the many options available to help everyone learn from books to kits to online resources and more. Visit our website at internationalfallslibrary.us and explore the many online resources we offer. Also don’t forget the apps for your phone or tablet – BookMyne for the library catalog, Libby for digital audiobooks and ebooks, Hoopla for ebooks, audiobooks, comics, music, movies and TV shows, and RB digital for magazines.
Preschoolers and parents, get a Reading Ready booklet and earn free books for your preschoolers every time you record 100 days of reading.