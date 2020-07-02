Have you spent any time looking at birds?
We have a new book "What It’s Like to Be a Bird," by David Allen Sibley that really makes me want to spend time bird watching. The illustrations are gorgeous, the information is incredible and makes me realize all over again how amazing the world and it’s creatures are. Learn what birds are doing and why from flying to nesting, from eating to singing.
Historical fiction doesn’t have to be from long ago. Yesterday is the past and 2015 seems like ages ago. "Things You Would Know If You Grew Up Around Here," by Nancy Wayson Dinan takes place during the Memorial Day floods in Texas just five years ago. Boyd, Carla and Lucy Maud all know central Texas well, they’ve lived there their entire lives, but floods make the familiar unfamiliar and history has a way of making itself known as they search for Boyd’s friend Isaac who disappeared over the weekend.
According to Jewish tradition people die twice, once when their hearts stop beating and again when their name is read, thought or said for the last time. "Keep Saying Their Names," by Simon Stranger is inspired by historical events in Norway during World War II. The book probes five generations of personal and global history to find evil being born in some and courage in others.
Farther back in history is "Book of the Little Axe," by Lauren Francis-Sharma. Follow the life of Rosa Rendon as she moves between westward expansion on the North American continent and colonial horse-trading in the Caribbean as the 19th century begins. Explore the intertwining destinies of Blacks and Native Americans who shaped the American West.
Marc Cameron who has written several Tom Clancy Jack Ryan novels has started his own thrillers with U.S. Marshal Arliss Cutter, a born tracker from Florida whose latest assignment finds him in unfamiliar territory, Alaska. The first book in the series "Open Carry," and the second "Stone Cross," are both available in hardcover.
Now for a few lighter titles. Beatriz Williams mesmerizes with another jazz age tale of rumrunners, double crosses and true love in "The Wicked Redhead." Move forward to the late 1950’s and life in Opelika, Mississippi as Olivia dreams of a larger life than caring for her two girls and husband. She wants to have her wartime job at the boat factory in New Orleans again and see Paris.
"The Accidentals," by Minrose Gwin is about those who feel like a migratory bird blown off course – an ‘accidental.’ Jill Shalvis’s Almost Just Friends is centered around tough Piper. She’s raised her siblings, it is finally her turn to fly. All she has to do is finish fixing up the lake house her grandparents left her. Will a massive storm undo all her plans for her future?
