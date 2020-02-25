Storytime on Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. and will feature stories, rhymes and more about pizza.
Any young child and their caregiver is welcome to attend this free program that seeks to make reading, learning and libraries fun. Come for storytime and stay to play with our early learning toys only available after storytime.
Great Decisions meets March 3 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. to learn and discuss U.S. — China trade. Great Decisions is a local group open to anyone in junior high and above interested learning about and discussing U.S. foreign policy. Great Decisions is sponsored nationally by the Foreign Policy Association and coordinated by Global Minnesota inspiring communities to understand global issues and cultures in an ever changing world. Information about the topic is available at the library if interested.
March is just around the corner and that means we are seeing more daylight and we are beginning to get antsy for spring sports, outdoor activities and more. But there are still many weeks of cold, wet and yucky weather so stop by the library to get a book, magazine and movie to enjoy. And while you are at it, pick up information about our online digital resources and enjoy ebooks and audiobooks anytime of day or night.
March is also Foodshare month and the library runs our annual Food for Fines campaign to support the Food Shelf. Every item of nonperishable, undamaged, unexpired and labeled food will count for $1 off library overdue fines. Suggested items include peanut butter, soups, canned meats, packaged meals, hot or cold cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, rice and pasta.
If you are looking to get or keep your child reading as the weather warms try out one of these exciting, high interest titles. “Fly!” by Mark Teague is a delightful wordless book about a baby bird who doesn’t want to leave the nest. “Fox and the Box” by Yvonne Ivinson is tale told with few words and awesome illustrations. Early readers will enjoy the new ‘Jack Books’ with the first one being “Hi, Jack!” by Mac Barnett and Greg Pizzoli, the team who brought you “Sam and Dave Dig a Hole and Extra Yarn.”
“Monstrous” by Carlyn Becchia is ‘the lore, gore and science behind your favorite monsters’ including King Kong, The Kraken, Bigfoot, Godzilla and more. And if you are looking at monstrosities, borrow “The Tornado Scientist” by Mary Kay Carson with photos by Tom Uhlman and learn how scientists are ‘seeing inside severe storms.’ Or try “The Truth About Crocodiles” by Maxwell Eaton III for ‘seriously funny facts about your favorite animals.’
David Macaulay has a new book out called “Crossing on Time: Steam Engines, Fast Ships and a Journey to the New World.” I love his ability to explain and illustrate complex ideas.
Kids ready for chapter books will find “Lintang and the Pirate Queen” by Tamara Moss, “Dead Voices” by Katherine Arden or “Dog Driven” by Terry Lynn Johnson fascinating.