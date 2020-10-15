The library remains open with modifications to serve the community. We continue to ask that masks be worn, that you limit your time in the building and keep your distance from others. It is only as we all look out for one another that we will be able to remain open. Please do your part.
Our library catalog is part of the Arrowhead Library System and the system made lots of changes to procedures during the last six months including moving due dates out on a regular basis. As a system we are no longer automatically extending due dates on materials borrowed from us. Please take a look for items borrowed in the last six (or more) months and return to the library in either the inside or outside returns. At this point in time, we have suspended late fees, we just want the material back. If you receive calls for materials, please try to locate those materials and return to the library as soon as possible. We will be patient with you returning the materials and ask that you be patient with us if we ask about materials you think you have returned as everything returned has to sit a minimum of 72 hours before we wash it and check it in, removing it from your card. Rest assured, we will not be charging late fees. Let us know if you have questions about materials or other services.
I was really impressed with the current list of hardcover New York Times Bestsellers, three of the top five titles are new this week to the list and two have been on the list for two weeks. The old titles on the list are “The Evening and the Morning,” by Ken Follett a prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” and Kyle Mills continuation of Vince Flynn’s books about Mitch Rapp, Total Power.
The titles new to the list this week include “Next to Last Stand,” by Craig Johnson, the 16th book in the Longmire series, “The Book of Two Ways,” by Jodi Picoult and “The Coast-to-Coast Murders,” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker. The library owns all of these titles, but none of them are sitting on the shelves, they are out and being read by other community members. Please let us know if you would like to be placed on a waiting list for one or more of these books.
While waiting your turn for a bestselling title, check our new shelves for other great reads including Veronica Roth’s first adult novel “Chosen Ones,” or Christopher Moore’s hard-boiled take on Shakespeare’s most performed play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Shakespeare for Squirrels.”
For action that sucks you in try many young adult novels including the historical novel “They Went Left by Monica Hesse, the contemporary novels Lucky Caller,” by Emma Mills, “Love from A to Z,” by S.K. Ali or try the fantastical “Red Hood,” by Elana K. Arnold, “Hood,” by Jenny Elder Moke or “Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust.”