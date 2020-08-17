Definitely been feeling like these are the dog days of summer. Our house is hot and difficult to cool off so I’ve been spending many hours in a screen tent reading.
I just finished up "A Game of Birds and Wolves," by Jen Jones that details the impact board games had on the outcome of World War II. Wrens, the women serving in the British armed forces worked under the direction of Captain Gilbert Roberts to turn the tide in the Atlantic and defeat the U-boats.
I needed something lighter to read after that so read "How the Penguins Saved Veronica," by Hazel Prior. The title made me want to read this one and it didn’t disappoint, an older woman, battered by life, rediscovers joy by visiting Antarctica and penguins.
It is probably no surprise to anyone that I am a sucker for books about books, libraries and sharing books. "So Lending Library," by Aliza Fogelson ended up going home with me. It is all about a teacher running a library out of her home almost by accident after the local public library closes which leads to her considering other life-changing decisions.
There have been a number of these straight to trade paperback titles that are light, often poignant, and hit the spot in this year of unknowns. "The Joyce Girl," by Annabel Abbs is a novel of Jazz Age Paris. It is a fictional account of Lucia Joyce, dancer extraordinaire and daughter of James Joyce, Irish author, exiled to Paris.
"The Seaside Cafe," by Rochelle Alers centers on a summer book club at a seaside cafe that has been serving locals and tourists alike for three decades. Three women, a cafe cook, a schoolteacher and a woman filled with regret over life’s decisions explore new possibilities and passions.
"The Bitter and the Sweet of Cherry Season," by Molly Fader is set in northern Michigan at a cherry orchard with an Aunt, her niece and young daughter as they get to know one another and try to save the farm.
"In Her Shadow," by Kristin Miller is more of a thriller than the others as a young mistress finds herself obsessed with the disappearance of her lover’s wife and worries she may soon follow.
The library has been extending due dates for the last five months. We are no longer extending due date which means materials are becoming overdue and need to be returned.
We would like to get materials back. If you have had library materials sitting around your house for much of 2020, please bring them back. They can be placed in the outside return or brought into the library and returned to the inside drop. We are not currently charging fines, but materials that are overdue for six weeks will be declared lost and your account will be charged for the materials. Please contact us if you have materials that are still needed so that we can work out a plan for their return.Thank you.