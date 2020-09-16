Fall sure seems to have arrived quickly with the calendar change to September. It is time to focus on learning and growing again.
The library has some really cool learning kits that can be borrowed. Take a look and see what is available for a variety of different ages. Everything from a first look at trains to an erector set building kit. Explore the world through hands on activities to help make learning memorable, understandable and fun.
If you have children back in school whether in person, home-schooled or remote learning, please be aware that if we need to order books for assignments that everything is taking quite a bit longer these days. We are finding that you need to plan on a minimum of a week to get materials from another library and sometimes longer.
It has been a while since we looked at the New York Times Bestseller fiction list. The library owns copies of all five top hardcover fiction titles. They are in alphabetical order by title:
- "Royal," by Danielle Steel
- "Squeeze Me," by Carl Hiaasen
- "Thick as Thieves," by Sandra Brown
- "The Vanishing Half," by Brit Bennett
- "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens
The following authors are popular up here and have new books.
Dana Stabenow’s latest is "No Fixed Line," set in Alaska during a six week blizzard and a plane crash with no reported flights missing.
Thomas Perry has written a gruesome novel of vengeance in "A Small Town."
Olen Steinhauer writes of CIA-trained assassins called tourists in "The Last Tourist."
Sharon Bolton returns with "The Split." Secrets seem to be a common theme in our current crop of books as Felicity Lloyd has attempted to run from her secrets to Antarctic island of South Georgia.
Barbara Delinsky’s "A Week at the Shore," is set on the Rhode Island coast as Mallory returns home for the first time in 20 years.
Holly Chamberlin returns with "All Our Summers," set in Maine and revolves around the Ascher family women.
RaeAnne Thayne meets us on the Pacific coast of California in "The Sea Glass Cottage."
Luanne Rice in "Last Day," claims duty, secrecy, friendship, and love are more dangerous than you think.
A handful of authors have recently had their second book added to our book collection.
Brian Panowich writes "Southern noir in Hard Cash Valley," set in the crime-ridden regions of the south with detectives Dane Kirby and Roselita Velaquez.
Iona Grey focuses on secrecy in "The Glittering Hour," set in England between the two world wars.
New authors (at least to our library) include Marina Endicott with "The Voyage of the Morning Light," as a merchant ship sails through the South Pacific in 1912. Susan Allott with "The Silence about betrayal, secrets and the depths people go to keep them." Tanen Jones with "The Better Liar," about an inheritance and false identities. Katharine Schellman created a female detective in 1815 London in "Lily Adler." Her first adventure is "The Body in the Garden."