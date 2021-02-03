The first month of the year has passed. I hope everyone has had a chance to read during last month. It was fairly warm which made it more enjoyable to be outside, but it still got dark awful early allowing for many hours of cozy reading opportunities.
And the library provided incentive with “Get Your Hands on a Good Book” winter reading program which continues to the end of March.
The library owns four of the five top New York Times Fiction Bestsellers including “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennet; “The Scorpion’s Tail,” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child; “Neighbors,” by Danielle Steel and “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig. All of these titles are checked out at this time, but you are welcome to place a request for a book online or call the library to ask us to request an item for you.
Here are some additional new titles (available when I wrote the column). “Travel back in time and meet Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters in a new novel,” by Jennifer Chiaverini who brings history to life through the women who lived it returns with a powerful tale of love, loss and sisterhood.
Cara Black has written a new thriller called “Three Hours in Paris.” Hitler spent a total of three hours in Paris after it fell in June of 1940, left abruptly and never returned, why? No one knows. So Cara has brought Occupation-era France to life with Kate Rees, a young American markswoman recruited to assassinate the Fuhrer.
1960’s Iceland was small and conservative with few options for women beyond marriage, babies or waitressing. But Hekla has always known she wanted to be a writer. Meeting a poet helps Hekla realize she must find freedom to write, whatever the cost in “Miss Iceland,” by Auur Olafsdottir, one of Iceland’s most celebrated authors.
If you enjoyed “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman then “The Love Story of Missy Carmichael,” by Beth Morrey is recommended reading with its 79-year-old librarian who discovers it is never too late to forgive yourself and definitely never too late to love. Millicent, aka Missy, has settled into a quiet life avoiding people when two strangers and one spirited dog break through her prickly exterior.
Have you made or admired the wooden signs for home décor? The book “Hand-Lettered Home: DIY Wood Signs for Farmhouse Décor,”by Caroline Bryan has 20 beautiful projects, tool ideas and techniques, step-by-step instructions and plenty of ideas for making unique one-of-a-kind gifts.
Learning to read is a momentous event in the life of children. Help children make the transition as smooth as possible by reading to them as much as possible from the time they are very young (even in-utero). The library wants to support parents and their children in reading. We will provide a free book every time a child is read to for 100 days until they enter Kindergarten. Stop by the library for all the details.