Today is your last chance to enjoy a story walk around the library building.
Each Thursday morning for the last three weeks, we have shared a story on the library windows. Today is the last one for now. Storytime will start next Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 am. Any families with young children are welcome to attend.
Storytime will be quite different this fall. We will have each family sit on a blanket together. Stories and rhymes will be shared, one title will be distributed to each family to read along with Miss Beth and then each family will get to take home the book to keep and share. We will not be having the play time afterwards at this time. If you have questions please contact the library at .218-283-8051
And if your family isn’t comfortable coming to the library for storytime yet, there are 21 weeks of recorded storytimes on our Facebook page as well as seven additional stories. We will add a new story each week beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Have you ever read young adult fiction? While the protaganists are generally teens or young adults, the stories can be fast-paced and riveting. “Hood,” by Jenny Elder Moke is a retelling of Robin Hood. Isabelle has lived in a convent her entire life with her mother Marien. She is sent away to save her life after she defends innocent villagers from the Wolf, the ruthless right hand of corrupt King John. She is to find the infamous outlaw, who just happens to be her father, Robin Hood.
“Elatsoe,” by Darcie Little Badger is a fantastical tale of a slightly different America. While things like homework, best friends and pistachio ice cream are the same, magic and monsters have shaped the country in fantastical ways. Elatsoe, the title character is Lipan Apache and after her beloved cousin is murdered she is determined to figure out exactly what happened even if the town wants no eyes prying into its business.
“Accidental,” by Alex Richards is about the day Johanna’s life changes in an instant. She was raised by her grandparents after her mom died in a car accident and her father walked away. At 16 she thinks life is steady, boring and maybe even stifling. But then her father walks back into her life and tells her the truth, a shocking truth.
“We Are Not From Here,” by Jenny Torres Sanchez examines immigration.
“Private Lessons,” by Cynthia Salaysay explores student-teacher relationships and “Today Tonight Tomorrow,” by Rachel Lynn Solomon probes relationships.
Saturday hours have resumed. Our winter hours are Monday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Please continue to wear a mask while you are in the library. We want to stay open, but if a library staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19 we will have to shut our doors for a minimum of two weeks. We really want to stay open and available for use.