We are growing lettuce and winter greens at the library.
We continue to read about shipping delays and other issues with supplies and goods getting to stores. We thought it would be fun to grow our own lettuce this winter and share with any who are interested. Just baby plants so far, but we hope that in late October we can share lettuce and other greens.
Want to try and grow your own? Let us know as we are looking into adding grow lights with a stand available for checkout, but want to know if anyone is interested in borrowing grow lights for a month at a time.
The library is creating monthly “Takeout” crafts for teens and adults. Stop by the library and pick up a takeout box and set of instructions for creating at home. Working with our hands can be a good stress reliever.
The library lobby art has changed. Come take a look at the work of artist Jess Ruffing of Coffeetime Art. We are certainly enjoying her watercolors. Stop in before the end of October to see these beautiful pieces.
Growing up I was only taught about two kingdoms of living things – plants and animals. I discovered some years ago that fungus is classed as its own kingdom and is estimated to contain 2-3 million species. But other than that, I knew very little about fungus. That made me fascinated with the new book “Entangled Life: how fungi make our worlds, change our minds and shape our futures,” by Merlin Sheldrake.
Then move to outer space and the search for exoplanets – distant elusive worlds that sustain life. “The Smallest Lights in the Universe,” by Sara Seager. It is a memoir about a planetary scientist suddenly feeling alone in the universe after the unexpected death of her husband and finding solace in the alien beauty of exoplanets.
Ben Bova is a science fiction writer who has been publishing fairly regularly since the early 1970’s. His latest is written with Doug Beason and is titled “Space Station Down.” Two rogue cosmonauts attempt to take over the International Space Station and use it to destroy New York City and more. But they are unsuccessful in killing all the astronauts aboard the ISS and now she is trying to save herself, the station and New York City.
And finally, with the year continuing to be different I was looking for some new recipes. “See You on Sunday,” by Sam Sifton, food editor of the New York Times is a cookbook for family and friends which was just what I needed to feel like cooking might be worth the work and hassle. I generally like to cook and bake, but this year was throwing me off. This cookbook with its heavenly description of the necessity of garlic bread, the recipe for red beans and rice, a supreme comfort food from childhood and then lots of ways to cook potatoes – always a favorite of mine no matter how they’re prepared.