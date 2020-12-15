Do you need a tablespoon of fresh parsley, sage or rosemary for a recipe you are trying?
We are adding an herb lending library. Stop by the library with a small bag and you can cut what you need as long as they are available. We currently have just the three herbs as listed above, but are working on growing others including cilantro, basil and dill.
Do you have a favorite herb you occasionally use that you’d love to see us grow? Let us know and we’ll see if we can make it happen.
The library of things is also growing. Stop by the library and check out the new items now available to borrow. Look online at our flikr page (https://www.flickr.com/photos/ifallslibrary/sets/72157710206123237/) for all the things available.
We are excited to share our kits for families and caregivers of someone suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. We have three kits with manipulatives, puzzles, books and other activities. We have a couple of portable speakers loaded with over six hours of music and calming sound tracks.
Do you have family stories that only certain people tell? Or maybe there are different versions of the same story? We encourage you to borrow our new digital recorders and get family members telling their stories. Use the cards included with the recorder to jump start the storytelling or ask your own questions or prompts to get loved ones talking. Download a copy to keep for yourselves of those precious family memories. Need help, let us know and we can talk you through the process.
We are also looking into adding stories of local events or memories of local businesses to add to our collection of local history. We worked with the Northland Foundation’s Age to Age project, the Falls High School speech team and others to create three local history walks and would love to expand on the local lore. So record yourself or others you know with great stories of local businesses, events and lore you’d love to share with the community and we will work on getting it added to our website and available for researchers looking for local history.
We also added an air fryer, roaster, spiral apple peeler, EMF monitor, metal detector, photo and slide scanner, a wood burning kit and a circuit. These tools were all added at the request of patrons. Each can be borrowed for two weeks at a time. We still have a bit of money available to spend on additional items you might be interested in borrowing to figure out if you want to own your own or if you know you’d only use it once or twice a year.
The library can help you save money by allowing you to borrow these tools instead of purchasing your own.
This collection of ‘things’ have all been purchased with a Knudson Family Foundation Grant. We are very grateful to the foundation for their support of the library and the community.