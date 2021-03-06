The spring equinox is almost here!
There still might be lots of winter weather, but I am definitely enjoying the additional daylight. I have even been able to sit on my enclosed porch in the sunlight and read in the warmth of the sun.
I have done a fair amount of gardening, but I tend to be focused on the practical, preferring to grow things to eat. That means I haven’t done much flower gardening yet "Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers," by Erin Benzakein makes me think maybe I shouldn’t be quite so practical and allow a little space for growing flowers to enjoy.
Historical fiction is often told about the well-known, the wealthy and the powerful. That is probably because they leave a record of what life was like. I love reading historical fiction but find that it more often just seems exotic and not real, it can be hard to imagine a life such as the wealthy and powerful lived.
Such is the case with "The Lost Jewels," by Kirsty Manning, a novel about the real Cheapside Horde, a collection of 500 precious pieces of jewelry that were buried in a cellar, never claimed and found by workmen digging in a cellar in 1912.
The Netflix series “The Crown” has focused on the current queen of England. But how much do you know about her mother, Elizabeth? "The Queen’s Secret," by Karen Harper utilizes historical research to bring her to life in the early days of World War II.
I enjoy fantasy and a fantasy series about libraries being the cornerstone of society, literally, the Library is what holds the world’s together in the "Invisible Library," series by Genevieve Cogman. The seventh book in the series "The Dark Archive," is now available and features a young Fae (creatures of chaos) who dreams of being a librarian. A librarian who fits every stereotype you’ve ever heard or believed about librarians and gets quite upset when the librarian she is interned with doesn’t get to spend each and every day sitting among the stacks, reading, talking about and sharing books. I’m still looking for that job!
I may have shared a year or so ago about a new young adult mystery I enjoyed, "A Spy in the House," by Y.S. Lee about a young woman in 1850s England sentenced to hang for being a thief at the age of 12. She is rescued and send to Miss Scrimshaw’s Academy for girls, a cover for training female investigators.
There are now three more books to enjoy: "The Body at the Tower"; "The Traitor in the Tunnel"; and "Rivals in the City."
The library has a new art exhibit by Lynn Lufbery. Boats! We are enjoying thinking about boating and summer each time we look at her paintings.
Check out our March Book Madness tournament. There are still a couple of days of first round voting. We are running three tournaments, one for juvenile books, adult fiction and adult non-fiction.