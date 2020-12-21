Merry Christmas from the library to each and every one of you. May you find delightful books under the tree with time to explore them and read this coming week.
Don’t forget our digital resources available to use 24/7. Visit our website internationalfallslibrary.us for links to all the resources or download an app and get started.
Hoopla, a downloadable app for your phone or tablet provides instant access to over 250,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music albums, movies and television shows. Libby, a downloadable app for phones and tablets provides access to eBooks and audiobooks. Both apps require you to create an account with your library card number and email.
You can also download the Mango app and work on learning a language or visit their site through our website. The app will allow you to work through the first lesson or two before needing to create an account using your library card number.
Did you receive cash at Christmas and want to make wise choices with what you buy? Check out the online version of Consumer Reports for reviews on hundreds of products. You will need to call or stop by the library to get the account login information.
The library provides access to the New York Times. A link and information for accessing the New York Times is on the website under “News.” To get free access you will need to follow the link provided by the New York Times for our library.
We have also provided links and information about lots of cool sites for families and kids under ‘stuck at home and bored?’ Information about story time and crafts is under the ‘story time resources’ page. And if you are looking to get outside take a walk downtown and listen to our history walks. The above is just a few of the many resources we provide that are available even when the physical building is closed. The Arrowhead Library System and the state of Minnesota also provide a variety of digital resources available through out site. You can also access the Arrowhead Library System resources through alslib.info and the state resources at elibrarymn.org. (most of the state resources should be accessed without problems as they use the IP address to authenticate access, but occasionally because of our location and the routing of Internet access you may have to input your library card number to access).
Borrow a movie, puzzle and game this week to enjoy between the holidays. Stay safe and healthy so that the library can continue to stay open. We encourage everyone to follow published guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic. We are definitely ready to be done with all the restrictions and be able to provide the community with live, in-person programming again but will wait until we can keep do it safely.
Watch this space for details about upcoming takeout programming for all ages.
The library will be closed Dec. 24–27. Call for latest hours as we adjust due to staffing.