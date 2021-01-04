What are your goals, dreams and aspirations for the coming year? How can the library help you meet them? Let us know as we want to be a regular part of your learning and doing this coming year (and every year).
Some new books that we think might be useful include "Mini Master pieces: learn how to quilt," by Alyce Blyth. This introductory work allows you to gain quilting skills while creating a beautiful finished piece. "The Conscious Closet," by Elizabeth L Cline will allow you to look good while doing good. This book is the follow-up to her landmark investigation in "Overdressed: the shockingly high cost of cheap fashion."
If you prefer to learn things in the science, technology, engineering or math fields then take a look at "Birds in Minnesota," by Robert B. Janssen for the latest about birds living in, migrating through or wintering in Minnesota. Or maybe you have begun learning to code. "Save the World with Code: 25 projects for all ages," by Lorraine Underwood has a variety of projects for a variety of skill levels.
And of course you can learn plenty online. While there are many free services and some are wonderful, it can be difficult to sometimes know what to trust. So the library pays for a variety of services that we know have reliable information and trusted assistance. One such option is Brainfuse, the online tutor for students and the adult option JobNow for adults working on both job skills, resumes, and more. Both are available to anyone with a valid library card in the Arrowhead Library System.
We have a variety of books and more to help with learning a new language, but we can’t have materials to help learn every language so we subscribed to Mango Languages for online language learning. Visit our website and then proceed to their website to create an account. Or just download the app, proceed through the first couple of lessons for whatever language you want to learn and then create an account and continue learning. You will need your library card number to create an account.
The Library of Things has plenty of learning activities as well. Borrow the light meter kit and see how dark it can be at Voyageurs and compare with your yard. Check out the wood burning kit and learn the art of pyrography or borrow a sewing machine and learn to sew or explore sewing through serging.
January take and make kits are available for teens and adults. Elementary aged children (or their parents) are welcome to ask for a January STEAM take and make kit.
Preschool children continue to have weekly book bags and crafts available, just ask.
Storytime is on hold until hopefully Jan. 21. We are currently hoping to re-open our doors on Jan. 19. We will ask anyone needing to be in the building to wear a mask and if you can’t wear a mask to refrain from using the library.