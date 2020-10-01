October begins, and there are only three more months in 2020.
I usually want to slow time down and savor each day to its fullest. I have to admit, I’d just as soon the year move on speedily and we start afresh in 2021. Nothing may change on Jan. 1, 2021 but I am ready to let this year move on.
In the meantime, I’m reading a wide variety of titles, shifting between works to engage me in the world’s issues and escape from the world. I’m also enjoying spending time outdoors as the bugs appear to have abated.
Storytime has resumed at the library each Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. If you are not comfortable joining us in person, ask us about our bags of books on the week’s topic and craft or other activity available for pickup.
Also each Wednesday we will release a reading of a book on the same topic as the previous week to our Facebook page. On our Facebook page under videos you can find all the recordings of the live storytimes as well as the individual book recordings we released the first three months of the year. We will not be recording the full storytime unless we have to close the library again.
I had wanted to read "Becoming," by Michelle Obama for a long time, but I waited until no one was else was waiting for it. I just finished it. It reminded me of the importance of hope and also reminded me of "The Audacity of Hope," by her husband Barack (they seem so suited to one another). So my goal for the last three months of 2020 is to remain hopeful for the future and the changes we can make to our community, state, country and world if we all remember this is our only home and we are all human and each of us need love and care.
Here are some additional titles to provide hope through reading.
"As Bright as Heaven," by Susan Meissner is set in Philadelphia during the 1918 flu pandemic about orphans and the future.
"All Stories are Love Stories," by Elizabeth Percer is set in an imaginary San Francisco after two major earthquakes hit the city on the same day and focuses on the power of nature, the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring strength of love.
"Everyone Brave is Forgiven," by Chris Cleave was inspired by the letters his grandparents wrote during World War II while he was stationed on the island of Malta and she was in London.
And of course I must include the delightful "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society," by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows set on occupied Guernsey island during World War II.
"Station Eleven," by Emily St. John Mandel is set after a pandemic destroys much of earth’s human population. While Richard Powers book "The Overstory," focuses on the wonder of the natural world all around us and how amazing it is.