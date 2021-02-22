The library continues to play in the dirt and water. We have grown lettuce, sprouted herbs and shared microgreens (well the seeds to grow your own.) Now we are trimming some of our plants at the library that haven’t been pruned in many years.
Do you want to add some green to your home? Stop by the library and pick up a clipping. Keep in water until roots appear then transplant into some dirt. Most of the library plants are old, and we don’t know what we are doing, so they appear to thrive from neglect. We have enjoyed having green, living plants in the library this winter. Watch for more information this spring about our garden plans and seed sharing goals.
The year seems to be clipping right along. Two months almost completed. I have spent many hours reading and playing games so far this year, with a fair amount of baking thrown in and a wee bit of knitting. I definitely hope to keep up my reading pace. Reading gives everyone a chance to learn, grow and empathize with others. Join me and read daily.
My fiction reading these days is definitely leaning towards escapism. I also love gorgeous, creative and detailed world building.
"A Deadly Education," by Naomi Novik is lesson one of the Scholomance and features a heroine who just might also be an evil witch if ‘they’ have their way.
John Scalzi’s latest is "The Last Emperox." He is one of my favorite author’s and this one begins with the collapse of the interstellar pathway between planets.
"The Space Between Worlds," by Micaiah Johnson examines identity, privilege and belonging in a way unique to science-fiction. Multiverse travel is possible, but only between worlds in which one’s counterpart has died. Cara’s parallel selves have died on 372 worlds and she is recruited to collect off-world data, but can she stay alive long enough to belong someplace?
Speculative fiction is what Kim Stanley Robinson does best and "The Ministry for the Future," imagines a future not very far from here. He imagines humanity cooperating in the face of disaster to save our world and our selves from our selves. I finished hopeful that the future could be glorious and that we could work together for all.
"You and Me and Us," by Alison Hammer makes one stop and consider what is most important to us. What do we want more than anything else and what will we do to keep it?
"Summer Darlings," by Brooke Lea Foster is set in the heady days of Martha’s Vineyard, the 1960’s when living in the right zip code grants many privileges, but no guarantee of happiness.
Bentley, Texas is a football town with secrets in "The Bright Lands," by John Fram. The star quarterback goes missing and sheriff’s deputy Clark finds herself remembering her own brother’s disappearance years before.
And who could resist reading "The Lake Wobegon Virus," by Garrison Keillor after the year we have had.