Another month has just about slipped away. It has been a strange year of both feeling like I’ve gotten lots done and nothing done. But I keep making time for reading. It is a great way to escape when I’m feeling overwhelmed.
Books can either provide an out and out escape, or put things in perspective and remind me to be grateful for the blessings, joys and delights I do have.
“Escape into Eliza Starts a Rumor,” by Jane L. Rosen. Eliza Hunt started the “Hudson Valley Ladies Bulletin Board” 15 years ago when life was “perfect.” Now it is her lifeline and when another site threatens its existence she quickly fabricates a salacious rumor which of course takes on a life of its own and reveals much about the power of sisterhood.
I also like escaping into either fantasy or science fiction works and two series I continue to follow include “Invisible Library” by Genevieve Cogman with the latest title being “The Secret Chapter.” Irene, a librarian and her dragon assistant Kai try to keep the world she grew up in from veering into chaos. I love librarians who save the day.
“The Chronicles of St. Mary’s” by Jodi Taylor are a bunch of historians from the future figure out what really happened by traveling back in time, but never changing it because ‘history doesn’t like it. There are always consequences.’ But Max isn’t above breaking a few rules, after all they’re not her rules and as they always say, hope for the best.
Books for teens and youth can often provide both out and out escape and social commentary. “Try Burn,” by Patrick Ness for a world-ending romp through an alternate past.
“The Brave,” by James Bird is another youth book that makes me think, be very appreciative of my blessings and thoroughly enjoyable. Collin is a middle school student with a unique condition that leads him to count every letter spoken to him and then say the number. That leads him to be bullied and tormented. His dad decides he can no longer deal with it and ships him to his Ojibwe mom on a Minnesota reservation.
“The Address Book: what street addresses reveal about identity, race, wealth and power,” by Deidre Mask was another thinker, while still being a quick read. It also provides information on how streets got their names and houses their numbers.
Houseplants can be a wonderful source of joy, but caring for said plants can be tough. A number of new books have been published recently on houseplants and we picked up several. Take at look at these for assistance in keeping your houseplants alive and maybe even thriving. “How to House-plant: a beginner’s guide to making and keeping plant friends,” by Heather Rodino, “The New Plant Parent: develop your green thumb and care for your house-plant family,” by Darryl Cheng or “The Gardener’s Guide to Succulents: a handbook of over 125 exquisite varieties of succulents and cacti,” by Misa Matsuyama.