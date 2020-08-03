It is time to share some picture books with someone you love, and they don’t even have to be a child.
Picture books are a wonderful way to start a conversation or say something you might otherwise have a hard time finding the right words for. Here are some new and fun picture books for all ages.
Imagine being a sock. You are tired of doing the same things every single day. So what happens when you make your escape from the sock drawer? “Little Sock,” by Kia Heise and Christopher D. Park is the answer.
These next two would be delightful for sharing with a grandchild over the Internet, especially if you can’t visit in person this summer. “While Grandpa Naps,” by Naomi Danis is a fun story about families and one’s place in a family. And “Encyclopedia of Grannies,” by Eric Veille is a silly, delightful look at all the different things grandmothers are and do.
Continuing with the family theme are “Octopus Stew,” by Eric Velasquez about what to do when an octopus captures grandma.
Follow many generations through the life of “The Old Truck,” by Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey.
Slower, more thought provoking picture books include “Bon Voyage, Mister Rodriguez,” by Christiane Duchesne and Francois Thisdale. Every afternoon the old man with the bushy white mustache walks down the lane and the rumors fly about what he does. Some say he floats above the ground, others that he plays a piano without touching the key. Can the village children discover the truth about Mr. Rodriguez?
“If I was the sunshine,” by Julie Fogliano and Loren Long is a beautiful tribute to nature, relationships, love and connection. All things we desperately need to seek and find these days. And Just Because by Mac Barnett provides answers to the questions every child asks from “Why is the ocean blue?” to “Why do we have to sleep.” His answers and the accompanying illustrations are fantastic and encourage us all to think about the why’s of life.
Sometimes you can do a lot of learning in a picture book and the last two books today fit that category. “Bear Goes Sugaring,” by Maxwell Eaton III is a wonderful look at the process required to make maple syrup. And “Saving Lady Liberty,” by Claudia Friddell is all about Joseph Pulitzer’s fight for the statue of liberty. This is the story of one immigrant bringing together young and old, rich and poor to fund the pedestal for the Statue of Liberty, a story I didn’t know.
