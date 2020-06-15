Have you and your kids signed up for Summer Reading yet? Dig Deeper into what interests you this summer and earn free books and Chamber Bucks for use at local businesses.
All ages can come and enjoy a monthly craft project at the library. This month’s project is metal stamping. Make your own bracelet or id tag. Ask at the main desk for the equipment and supplies. We also have take home bags for adults and teens with a different art project each month. June’s teen projects are all paper related from flowers to origami to pinatas. The adult project for the month is to make a clock. Stop by the library and ask for a bag and spend a couple of hours (or more) creating.
Summer is a great time to explore something new and different. Have you ever read a graphic novel or non-fiction? There are some incredible new titles and graphic versions of classic tales. Enjoy the graphic version of "To Kill a Mockingbird," or "The Handmaid’s Tale."
"Moonbound," by Jonathan Fetter-Vorm is the story of ‘Apollo 11 and the Dream of Space Flight.’ Shing Yin-Khor has written a graphic memoir of a journey down Route 66 called "The American Dream?" Jim Ottaviani and Leland Myrick have collaborated on two graphic biographies. One about Richard Feynman and the other about Stephen Hawking.
While travel might not be part of your summer plans this year, Epic Journeys a National Geographic title includes 245 Life-Changing Adventures that will go along ways toward filling that need to explore. This is definitely a book I will enjoy browsing over and over.
Most of us are staying closer to home this summer and might want to dig into some home based skills such as "Organic Gardening for Everyone," by CaliKim who claims that no experience is required to easily grow homegrown vegetables. If you’d like to become more self-reliant then I heartily recommend "Attainable Sustainable a guide to the lost art of self-reliant living," by Kris Bordessa.
"Wag," by Zazie Todd is a guide to the science of making your dog happy and might provide a summer worth of laughs for the entire family.
Or maybe you want to surprise someone with a homemade loaf of bread. Borrow "America’s Test Kitchen Bread," illustrated for a step-by-step guide to achieving bakery-quality results at home.
We are unable to take donations of books and other materials at this time. The Friends of the Library have been unable to hold their monthly sales and the library made use of our closed days to make room on the shelves for new books. That means that the book sale shelves are overflowing at the moment.
Please do not put non-library materials in the outside return. We do not want to have to close the outside return, but if we continue to get donations in the outside box, we will have to lock it and have materials returned inside and only available during open hours.