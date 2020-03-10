Census 2020 is rapidly approaching, and addresses should begin receiving an invitation to respond online or by phone March 12–20.
The library can help you log on to the census site and complete your questionnaire.
Much government funding is tied to population counts done every 10 years, so it is very important that all residents of Koochiching County be counted based on their residential address on April 1. The library staff have all been trained and can hopefully answer any questions you have about filling out the census form either online or the paper questionnaire.
Storytime on Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. will feature stories about the five senses. Come see, hear, and touch books rhymes and more about the marvelous ways we discover the world around us. Then stay and play with other young children and discover fantastic friends and delightful things to do at the library.
Take a musical journey with the Becky Schlegel Duo on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Becky’s music is original, drawing on the influence of classic country, bluegrass, folk, and her own thoughtful spirit. Her voice floats, whispers, then soars above music of the highest quality. This free hour-long program is for all ages. For more information, please visit http://www.beckyschlegel.com/. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Library of Things collection continues to grow. We now have a portable DVD player and a portable CD player available to borrow. Most items in the collection can go home with you for two weeks. Come borrow a dehydrator, a Karaoke machine, a sewing machine or serger.
We are definitely entering the mud season which makes for wonderful reading weather. Here are books all about sisters. “The Dark Side,” by Danielle Steel is a dark tale of the ghosts that haunt Zoe as she enters motherhood. She is driven by the memory of her younger sister’s tragic illness and death. She is determined to the the perfect mother but old scars seem determined to pull her into a terrifying abyss.
Andrea Bobotis has written the story of the Kratt family as told by Judith in “The Last List of Miss Judith Kratt.” Judith must piece together what happened one fateful night in 1920 and untangle the legacy of family misfortunes.
A heartful love letter to mothers, daughters and sisters everywhere is “The Sisters of Summit Avenue,” written by Lynn Cullen. This powerful, emotional story of redemption, inner strength and the ties that bind families together is set in the great depression as a mother, with her own dark secrets, brings together her two long estranged daughters.
How far would you go to get what’s yours? That is the question at the heart of “The Better Liar,” by Tanen Jones. Leslie took care of her father until he died, when she discovers that the only way to inherit his money is to find her sister Robin who ran away as a teenager.