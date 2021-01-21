Have the January doldrums got you down? The library has two full-spectrum lights that can be borrowed for two weeks at a time. These lights have shown to lower seasonal affective disorder (SAD) symptoms. Stop by and ask to borrow one if you could benefit from some light therapy.
Storytime starts back up today, Thursday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Each week stories, rhymes and more on a theme are shared. We have made adjustments to encourage distancing (we know these are young children) and keep everyone as healthy as possible.
Do you want to add some greens to your diet this year? Stop by the library and pick up a sprouts kit for growing your own sprouts, instructions included. And January is a great time to start looking at seed catalogs and thinking about your summer garden. It is too early to plant, but not too early to dream. So borrow a gardening book or two and begin planning for summer 2021. Try “Lasagna Gardening,” by Patricia Lanza for a ‘layering system for bountiful gardens’ with ‘no digging, no tilling, no weeding, no kidding!’ or the “All New Square Foot Gardening,” book by Mel Bartholomew or the even smaller “Fresh Food from Small Spaces: the square inch gardener’s guide to year-round growing, fermenting and sprouting,” by R.J. Ruppenthal.
You don’t hear much about tuberculosis anymore, although it is making a comeback as it becomes resistant to treatment, but it has never been far away. One in four persons in the world has TB. Those who remember back to days of yore might remember the Lake Julia TB Sanatorium. Pat Nelson, whose family lived on the dairy farm of the sanatorium when she was a child has written its history in “Open Window: the Lake Julia TB Sanatorium: a community created by tuberculosis.”
Western authors are getting fewer and that is creating difficulties for our western fiction readers. We continue to look and watch for new titles and authors. We have had several people enjoy “Winter Counts,” by David Heska Wanbli Weiden, set on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
The library can also automatically save new books by your favorite authors for you. If you read all the new Dean Koontz or Janet Evanovich titles let us know and we will add your name to the list of other patrons who also read those authors. Then each time a new book comes out, we will automatically put your name on the request list and call when the book is available for you to read. Stop by with your list.
Saturday hours will be back beginning Jan. 23. Library hours are Monday–Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Masks are required when in the building. If you are unable to wear a mask while in the building please call 218-283-8051 or email ifallslibrary@gmail.com for service options. We provide pickup of materials at the doors and remote printing.