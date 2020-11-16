This month we have been offering free access to the documentary "Dream Big: Engineering Our World." There is one more date available on Tuesday, Nov. 24. You can watch anytime during the day, please call us for the access code and link.
There are also two more panel discussions with young engineers:
"Chats with Change Makers," featuring Avery Bang on Friday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. EST. Sign up for the secure link here: http://bit.ly/AveryChatNov20. Please note—everyone will need to sign up for the secure link for this event.
"An Engineering Extravaganza," on Tuesday Nov. 24, 4 p.m. EST at https://youtu.be/RWXpG48xBIo.
We are glad we can offer this opportunity to families and students to learn about engineering and our world.
Do you need to borrow a pack-n-play, high chair or stroller this holiday season? Borrow one from the library and allow family to save space by not having to bring their own. We also have a portable karaoke machine or maybe you prefer to spend your time outside looking at the stars, then borrow our light meter and discover how dark the night sky is here and help science.
Are you looking for new books for the kids in your life (maybe yourself too) to read? Here are some recommendations:
The youngest ones on your list might enjoy "The Little Snowplow Wishes for Snow," by Lora Koehler with illustrations by Jake Parker. This is a cute story about a little snowplow and how hard it is to wait.
"Lion Needs a Haircut," by Hyewon Yum is a wonderful father-son story about not wanting to get haircuts.
Beginning readers who like pets will enjoy "Dear Beast," by Dori Hillestad Butler. The book is a series of letters between a cat, dog and a goldfish who can’t seem to get along even though they all have the same owner.
A great family read aloud would be the newest Hilary McKay, "The Time of Green Magic." This newly blended family is having a hard time finding a new house to live in and the house they find seems to have something strange going on, can they figure what is happening?
"Understanding Your Place in the Universe," can be difficult but Jason Chin does a wonderful job expanding our viewpoints beginning with the average 8 year old.
As we begin to understand that we are not the center of the universe our viewpoints expand to include things from before we were around and Lois Lowry provides "World War II reflections in On the Horizon." Lois Lowry was born in Hawaii. She has a movie of her playing on the beach with the USS Arizona in the background shortly before Pearl Harbor was bombed and the USS Arizona sunk.
If you are looking for an easy (but fairly time consuming) craft to do for Thanksgiving, stop by the library for our November "Take-Out” craft, a turkey made out of a book. We have plenty available for any who’d like to do one with instructions included.