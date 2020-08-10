Summer reading is finishing up in the next week or so, stop by the library and pick out your free books for hours read this summer. We still have some great titles we’d love to give away.
I recently discovered "America’s Test Kitchen" cookbooks and thoroughly enjoy "Bread Illustrated," having a love for bread of all kinds and have made several items from it. Then we just got "Everything Chocolate," and I am going to have a really hard time not starting at the beginning and baking my way to the end. It is a ‘decadent collection of morning pastries, nostalgic sweets and showstopping desserts.’
If you follow us on Facebook or Instagram, we have been posting ideas about citizen science opportunities every other week and the new book "Nature’s Best Hope," by Douglas W Tallamy expands on that idea with a ‘new approach to conservation that starts in your yard.’ He provides practical, effective and easy ways to provide conservation corridors in your own yard to help wildlife thrive.
A great read about a wildlife detective tracking a rogue peddling in rare birds and their eggs is "The Falcon Thief," by Joshua Hammer.
"St.Francis Society for Wayward Pets," by Annie England Noblin has an adorable dog on the cover, just begging to be read. It is a sweet story about second chances and finding home whether human or dog.
The Spanish Civil War has popped up on my radar several times lately, but I knew very little about it. So when the book "Labyrinth of the Spirits," by Carlos Ruiz Zafon came through I couldn’t resist. It is set 20 years after the war as Alicia agrees to solve one last case for Spain’s secret police. She is to solve the mysterious disappearance of the Minister of Culture.
Additional new thrillers and mysteries include "Two Girls Down," by Luisa Luna, "Strike Me Down," by Mindy Mejia and "The Last Hunt," by Deon Meyer.
More romantic fiction can be found in "Recipe for a Perfect Wife," by Karma Brown (with a first name like that, how could I not read it). Alice Hale agrees to rehab a suburban fixer- upper with her husband and is soon discovering that Nellie, the former occupant had a perfect exterior life and a much darker life inside the house that Alice tries to untangle as she goes through the cookbooks in the basement.
Or try "Recipe for Persuasion," by Sonali Dev or "If I Never Met You," by Mhairi McFarlane for ‘happily ever after’ stories.
Pop-Up Art for August is rock painting! Stop by the library any time we are open and paint a rock! Check out "Mandala Stones," by Natasha Alexander for inspirational designs to paint (or use one of the many books in the rock painting kit for ideas).
We will be hiding painted rocks Labor Day weekend with Chamber Bucks for the finders who come the library the next week and show us the rock they found.