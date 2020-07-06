There is just over a month left in summer reading. Track the amount of time spent reading or listening to books and earn free books. Dig Deeper into any topic or novel you want, just read each and every day this summer. Track the time you spend reading on the ReadSquared app or a piece of paper and every time you reach 10 hours of reading, visit the library for a free book.
Some great new kids books to enjoy include "Stepping Stones," by Lucy Knisley follows Jen as she tries to figure out her place in the world, especially as she just moved with her mom from the city to the country and she isn’t so sure she likes the country and all the new chores, the snakes and stepsisters.
"The List of Things That Will Not Change," by Rebecca Stead might be an excellent novel for a elementary student who doesn’t like things to change, or at least thinks they don’t like things to change.
Kids who like historical fiction, World War II or teamwork will really enjoy Alan Gratz’s newest book "Allies about D-Day and all the people working together to stop the Nazis." But what if the battle is against plants or toxic pollen, who will when then?
"Bloom," by Kenneth Oppel is the first book of his new series “Overthrow” and three teens on a small island in the gulf appear to be immune, but they don’t know why. Can they figure it out before it is too late?
Budding scientists will love the Scientists in the Field series with the newest title being "Saving the Tasmanian Devil," by Dorothy Hinshaw Patent. This series introduces readers to a scientist working out in the field and highlights their work and what they hope to accomplish.
Do you know a kid who would make a great president someday? "The Next President," by Kate Messner and Adam Rex is a really cool book about past and future presidents subtitled “The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents.”
Fishing buffs among the younger crowd will thoroughly enjoy "Fly-in to the Boonies," and "Walter the Wily Walleye," both by Bob Allen. These fun picture books would make great bedtime reading at the cabin or lakeside.
Let’s end with worms. Worms seem to be a popular topic for picture books this year which somehow seems appropriate with our summer reading theme of Dig Deeper. Mo Willems of "Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," fame has a new book "What About Worms," in which a tiger helps some worms overcome their fear of tigers.
Books about friends are always popular and "Snail and Worm All Day," by Tina Kugler will be sure to please with stories about a cave, bedtime and the best day ever.
The curious will really enjoy "This is a Book to Read with a Worm," by Jodi Wheeler Toppen includes hands on experiments that encourage thinking like a scientist and developing the biologist in your young reader.