It's June and summer reading is underway.
Dig Deeper into whatever interests you. Visit internationalfallslibrary.readsquared.com to sign up and earn a free book for every 10 hours of recorded time read.
Dig Deeper into books and science. Our summer activities include science Wednesday with posts on our website, Facebook and Instagram pages for elementary students (and others). Stop by the library Wednesdays to get a bag of supplies to complete those activities.
Call and sign up to help in our garden bed Wednesday after you pick up lunch at Backus. Storytime will air live on Facebook on Thursday mornings at 10:30 am with craft supplies available for pickup after storytime. Fridays we will post early childhood activities and again you can stop by the library and pick up a bag of supplies to help with the activities. If you only come in once a week, please call or email us which bags you would like and we will set them aside for you. Otherwise they will be available until gone.
Dig deeper into art. We have a monthly art project with supplies available at the desk upstairs. June’s project is metal stamping and all ages can participate. We have also put together art take and make bags for teens and adults. Ask for a bag to take home with all the needed supplies for an art project. A new project will be available each month. Complete the project and share with us your new skills. We hope you will have as much fun doing the projects as we had picking them out.
Find a quiet corner and spend time reading each day. It is a balm to the soul and who doesn’t need that in this day and age. "Escape to Botswana" in the latest No. 1 Detective Agency series "To the Land of Long Lost Friends," by Alexander McCall Smith.
A book with quite a bit more thrill would be "Grace is Gone," by Emily Elgar. A child beloved by many in the community vanishes and uncovering the truth of what happened reveals a tragedy more twisted than expected.
Travel back in time with "The Widow of Rose House," by Diana Biller to 1875 Gilded Age New York, or Gallow’s Court by Martin Edwards to 1930’s London. Revist Cecelia Ahern’s Holly and Gerry from P.S. I Love You in the continuation of their story Postscript.
Finally, a wonderful story about the power of words, spoken, written or read is "The Words Between Us," by Erin Bartels.
Summer hours have started. We will be open Monday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Thursday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. We all need to be flexible during this unprecedented time.
That includes if you are more comfortable meeting us at the door to pick up books please contact us with your requests. And if we end up with a rash of cases, we might have to return to pickup service only. So please contact us with your questions and we will do our best to assist you.