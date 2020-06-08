We hope your summer is shaping up to be fun, educational and full of great opportunities to read.
Track your summer reading at internationalfallslibrary.readsquared.com and earn a free book for every 10 hours tracked. Here are some new books that might lure you in:
"One Perfect Summer," by Brenda Novak takes place at a family cabin in Lake Tahoe as three half sisters discover one another and the lies that kept them apart.
Danielle Steel continues to write prolifically and "Moral Compass" is set in a private school of elite families. One student becomes poisoned by dangerous levels of alcohol at the school’s annual Halloween event and no one is willing to talk. Each student reaches a crossroad where they must choose between truth and lies, between the easy path and what is right and ultimately find the moral compass they will need for the rest of their lives.
Hilary Mantel has finished her trilogy that began with "Wolf Hall," and "Bring Up the Bodies in The Mirror and the Light." It is England, May 1536 and Anne Boleyn is dead by a hired French executioner. Thomas Cromwell continues his climb to power and wealth as he imagines a new country in the mirror of the future. The Spanish Ambassador asks him what Cromwell will do when the king turns on him as he as turned on everyone close to him?
Ta-Nehisi Coates released his first novel late last year. "The Water Dancer," is about a magical gift, a devastating loss and an underground war for freedom. The National Book award winner has sought to transcend reality and restore humanity from those whom everything was stolen.
We are seeing more histories written that acknowledge to role women and minorities played in the past. They weren’t always sitting at home. "The Women with Silver Wings," by Katherine Sharp Landdeck tells the inspiring true story of the women air force service pilots of World War II.
Here are a couple of old titles available as well. You may have heard of Vilhlem Moberg, the author of the well-known "Emigrants," but he also wrote quite a few other titles including "When I Was a Child," an autobiographical novel of his childhood.
Try Minnesota authors Martha Ostenso with novels "Wild Geese, O River, remember!" and "Milk Route;" or Dana Faralla with novels "The Madstone and A Circle of Trees." More recent Minnesota authors include Garrison Keiller, Will Weaver, William Dubin, P.J. Tracy, and Lorna Landvik. Learn about Minnesota with authors Mike Lynch or John Fraser Hart.
Saturday, June 13 is World Wide Knit in Public Day. The library has hosted a gathering at Smokey Bear Park the last several years and that morning from 10 a.m. – noon, a group will again gather. Bring a treat to share if you’d like. And knitters aren’t fussy, we will welcome any crafters. And speaking of knitting, check out the new :We are Knitters," book by Alberto Bravo and Pepita Marin for great ideas to take your knitting anywhere and everywhere.