I am thankful for great books to read.
This past year my reading has been a bit different than recent years. I’ve either been reading about some pretty heavy issues or light fluff, nothing in between. One of the latest that I really enjoyed was "Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostokovich and the Siege of Leningrad," by M.T. Anderson. The book was part biography, part history, part musical theory and overall wonderful. I really enjoyed learning more about Soviet history in World War II through the eyes of someone who lived it.
Three elementary aged fiction that I read at the end of October were delightful, lighthearted reads to restore my sanity. They included "Catalyst," by Sarah Beth Durst for a tale of house sized cats and flying poodles. "The Silver Arrow," by Lev Grossman for a tale of wonder, magic and trains and "The Time of Green Magic," by Hilary McKay for a British tale of magical realism and family dynamics.
I finished the Robin LeFevers series, the last book being "Igniting Darkness," about a fantastical Brittany in the late 1400’s. The series is bloody, graphic and violent but tells of a particularly violent period of French history. This series is primarily told from the point of view of a variety of women, who are strong and determined to have a say in their future.
I also really enjoyed "Sisters of Sword and Song," by Rebecca Ross set in an imaginary world and again the women are strong in different ways and have to figure out how to support one another.
"Snapdragon," by Kat Leyh and "Catstronauts: Digital Disaster," by Drew Brockinton are both graphic novels for elementary-aged kids. They are fun and made me laugh.
I have ready several books by authors of color including "Becoming," by Michelle Obama, "Rethinking Incarceration," by Dominique DuBois Gilliard, both of which provided different perspectives on life, justice and the American life.
I am very thankful for access to lots of reading material and for authors who make me ponder, consider and think about new ideas, new views and learn new things. I enjoyed reading "The New Homemade Kitchen," by Joseph Shuldiner, "Growing Perennial Foods," by Acadia Tucker and "A Game of Birds and Wolves: the ingenious young women whose secret board game helped win World War II," by Simon Parkin. "Humble Pi: a comedy of math errors," by Matt Parker made me cringe and laugh and be glad I didn’t pursue a life as a scientist or mathematician.
