The end of January means winter is probably feeling endless about now. While I notice that is isn’t getting dark quite as early, it is still cold, snowy and this winter has often been dreary.
I am ready to start reading about gardening, days at the beach, camping or planning trips. Stop by the library and pick up books to help you escape the winter outside. But don’t forget to spend a bit of time outdoors each day as it is good for your mental health (and probably physical health as well) even though often the best part if coming inside to warm up.
Sometimes my TBR (to be read) pile threatens to bury me. There are so many authors and books that have been recommended to me that I haven’t read yet. Charles Martin is one such author. I hear amazing things about his stories, have heard him interviewed and that made me want to read his non-fiction, but when I’ve gone to read his books, they’ve been out and I moved on to something else. I am currently reading five different books, so not lacking there, but really want to read “The Water Keeper,” Charles Martin’s latest fiction title. I also haven’t read “Where the River Ends”; “The Mountain Between Us”; “A Life Intercepted, Long Way Gone”; or “Send Down the Rain” and they all sound marvelous.
Sue Monk Kidd released her fourth novel last May, yet I haven’t read it yet and I want to. “The Book of Longings” has been a hot title, was just returned and as noted above, I have five other books in progress. So this is your chance to grab it.
Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House” is another title from last year that has gotten a lot of buzz that I’d really like to read.
Several brand new titles I’ve added to my TBR include “The Arctic Fury,” by Greer Macallister, set in 1855 as a woman is hired to lead a dozen women to search for the missing Franklin expedition.
“The Wolf’s Trail,” by Thomas D. Peacock is an Ojibwe story told by wolves and set in Northern Minnesota. “The Lady Brewer of London,” by Karen Brooks is set at the beginning of the 15th century and features a young woman determined to forge her own destiny.
Sometimes by TBR titles are junior or young adult titles. I love reading books about books or stories and “Long Lost,” by Jacqueline West is about a young girl reading a book that doesn’t exist from her new small town library.
Let me know if you find such a book at our library. Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library” is another book about books that don’t exist, sort of.
“Get Your Hands on a Good Book” the Winter Reading program for all in the community continues through the end of March. Read six hours or complete 12 tasks on the punch card (available at the library) for a free book.