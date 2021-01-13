Get Your Hands on a Good Book! The Winter Reading program is here! Read for six hours and/or complete 12 activities on the punch card to pick out a free book.
Winter reading runs until March 31. All ages are welcome to participate. Start the year off reading and earning books.
We have some great new juvenile non-fiction and picture books. I love juvenile non-fiction. It is such a great way to learn. I often end up with more questions and move on to do additional research about a topic because of the reading I’ve done in juvenile books.
"The Ancient World in 100 Words," by Clive Gifford is one such book. The words ‘start conversations and spark inspiration.’ Learn a bit about the ancient world, learn how it differs, how it is similar and what we can learn from those who came way before us.
I also had a lot of fun reading through "National Parks of the U.S.A." or "50 Adventures in the 50 States," both by Kate Siber. I’ll be sure and take along "50 Maps of the World," by Kayla Ryan and Ben Handicott for amazing facts, cool ideas and great history.
"Even the Atlas of Record-Breaking adventures," by Emily Hawkins which is a collection of the ‘biggest, fastest, longest, hottest, toughest, tallest and most deadly things from around the world’ is a marvelous book for imagining where to go and what to see. I do think I want to avoid the deadliest island in the world with its venomous snakes with about one snake per square meter of land. I’d like to live forever and spend the next 200 years or so traveling and discovering all the amazing places on this planet called home.
I love the new picture book "Lights-Out, Leonard," by Josh Pyke about young Leonard who isn’t afraid of the dark but the things that hid in the dark. We have lots of books about winter but I really enjoyed both "Ten Ways to Hear Snow," by Cathy Camper and "If Winter Comes, Tell it I’m Not Here," by Simona Ciraolo for different ways of understanding winter and exploring its flavors.
Dog stories are often favorites and "Picture Book by Dog," by Michael Relth is a delightful tale of a dog’s adoption into a family. And finally let’s end with some major silliness in "Attack of the Underwear Dragon," by Scott Rothman. This hilarious tale is about Sir Percival’s young assistant Cole left to fight the Underwear dragon after all the knights of the Round Table run away.
Come pick up a take out craft for teens and adults, a STEAM activity for elementary students or a craft for preschoolers. The library wants to help you thrive this winter! Gather up some books, do something with your hands, and add a movie to stay focused and busy.
The library lobby has new artwork by Naomi Woods. Come enjoy, we certainly are, this artwork until the end of February.