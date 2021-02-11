The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the start of “Chamber Chat” – a local business and economic development focused dialogue in The Journal for the whole community. Each article will have a specific focus with the aim to create conversation, education, and awareness that ultimately inspires action and civic engagement.
The role of a chamber can vary to address specific business and community needs within the IRS guidelines established for a 501c6 non-profit organization. At the core, chambers aim their efforts at promoting the common economic interests of all commercial enterprises in their area. Chambers also take on several community functions such as tourist information center, event organizer, business spokesperson, public relations adviser, and economic counselor, with a primary focus on three areas of service:
- Political and/or lobbying activities
- Business networking
- Promotional and marketing activities
Since 1953, our local Chamber of Commerce has been serving the businesses and communities of northeastern Koochiching County in the following ways:
Political and/or lobbying activities: Our Chamber strives to provide balanced services for both our members and community. Through our own membership with the Minnesota Chamber and the United States Chamber, as well as relationships with our elected representatives and local officials, we work to stay informed on legislative topics that impact our local economy and take action to encourage decision making that support business. Locally, we participate in many county and city related committees and boards to provide the voice of our business community on topics ranging from childcare and housing, to highway design and community planning.
Business networking: Chamber membership is open to businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals; our only requirement is that you support the Chamber’s mission. We do not have geographic boundaries, so whether a business operates locally, or serves our community from outside the area, they can join the Chamber. (Eighty percent of our Chamber’s membership operates in our local area.) Our online business directory, which is accessed by nearly 300,000 unique visitors each year, provides information about our members and priority referrals to people looking for resources in our community. Networking events are hosted by the Chamber to provide opportunity for our members to engage with each other. Membership also allows for involvement on chamber committees and the Board of Directors to help guide the direction of the Chamber and execute events.
Promotional and marketing activities: Promotional marketing efforts of the Chamber are aimed to encourage people to do business with our members and in our community. Member promotions, retail events, community festivals, and other Chamber hosted activities are advertised to attract patrons to our local businesses. Together with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, we operate our local tourism center and promote our area (Rainy Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Ranier and International Falls, etc.) Every year, the Chamber and CVB provide resources, guidance, directions, and referrals to thousands of people who reach out to us for information on what to while visiting or relocating into our area. We share the mission of attracting people to vacation, work, and live in our community while informing them about our area’s attractions, amenities, and establishments. Since word of mouth is the best recruiting tool, we do our best to guide our visitors toward a positive experience they can share and encourage future travelers to come and explore our region.
Why start a column? Since our local economy and population have both been decreasing for a considerable amount of time, we feel that additional coordinated efforts are needed within our community to help us turn that corner and grow with purpose. As part of our local economic development engine, and on behalf of our members, the Chamber aims to bring attention to areas we feel we can positively impact. While we remain encouraged by new businesses starting in our area, it has not been enough to change the trajectory of decline we are projected to see. Our best chance of growing our successes and taking control of our future will come through united community efforts. The Chamber hopes that this column gets local people thinking and talking in new ways about how we can, and want, to shape our future. We believe our region has incredible resources and potential and that by opening dialogue around the needs of our community, together we can overcome any obstacles we face.
Heibel, president of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, can be contacted regarding membership or additional information at tricia@intlfalls.org or 218-283-9400. You can also follow the Chamber on Facebook and Instagram.