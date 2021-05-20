It is exciting to think about the possibilities the exist in our community’s future. We live in an amazing part of the country where people can create a wonderful life for themselves and their families.
With abundant access to nature, a full four-season environment, and strong sense of community it is natural that visitors become residents and many alumni find their way back home. Central to ensuring people enjoy living here is maintaining the availability of products and services that people expect, need, and want for their everyday convenience by being a “full-service community.” While the internet and trips out of town can help cover any gaps, ideally our community has their daily use items accessible and provided by local businesses.
Economic development efforts should be targeting businesses essential to maintain, enhance, or provide those needed conveniences to our citizens, as well as attract targeted industries that would be successful in our region. We have numerous opportunities for new businesses from small owner-operated start-ups to large established employers, to move to our area and provide services to both local citizens and tourists. Growth in our tourism over the last couple of years, shown by the increase in lodging operators, as well as businesses providing local recreational activities and experiences, have proven themselves successful. Continued support and further year-round expansion of local tourism is central to our region’s future development.
To attract developers and investors, as well as be competitive against similar communities vying for these jobs, local governments also often entice businesses with financial incentives. These may include tax abatements, land offers, infrastructure assistance, utilities installation, and other offers that make our community more attractive and help prospects overcome barriers that may discouraging them from bringing their business here.
The chamber has been very pleased and encouraged to see Koochiching Economic Development Authority, or KEDA, and the city of International Falls support the latest tax abatement requests from new hotel developers, as well the dity’s recent assistance with the former Tee Pee Motel site and new Circle K/Holiday Store projects. Showing that kind of support will continue to attract other developers to our area.
Economic growth is a win for the whole community by providing more jobs, service options, and amenities. Citizen support of new business ventures is nearly as important as that of local government. Developers often conduct thorough community research when they are evaluating locations for their multi-million-dollar investment. We can show investors that we are a great place to do business by supporting all businesses in our area. Also, by supporting local government developer agreements that bring economic development to our community, understanding these investments bring long-term gain to everyone.
In addition to attracting new businesses to counter decades of job and population loss, economic development efforts also need to focus on retaining and growing the businesses already here. It is not uncommon to see communities also offer loans, grants, and other financial incentives to existing business to assist with their growth and development. We aim to have a collaborative and healthy business environment in which local businesses do not just survive but thrive in our community. Chambers, like ours, help fill this important role through their support, promotion, and advocacy for existing businesses and the community as a whole.
Our community’s tradition of supporting local businesses made all the difference to those struggling this past year between the COVID pandemic and Canadian border closure and that incredible support helped minimize job/business loss.
Recent record-breaking tourism numbers on Rainy Lake and in Voyageurs National Park also confirms that people are having safe and positive experiences visiting our area. Together, word is spreading about what a great place International Falls, Ranier, and Koochiching County is to do business, live, and raise a family. Our future is bright, and we thank everyone who is contributing to the positivity.
Growing our local business base and increasing tourism will naturally bring additional changes to our community. An increase in job opportunities will require us to expand our local workforce by attracting new people into our area. Strengthening our population brings opportunity for many positive ripple effects, such as expanding local housing opportunities, increasing school enrollment, and growing our local tax base.
Our next issue, Chamber Chat: Attracting Workforce, will delve further into this topic as well as the community’s role in welcoming and accepting new people into our community.