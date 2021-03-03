Today we explore the relationship between government and business to understand how these two entities intertwine and establish a crucial foundation for future Chamber Chat topics.
Businesses are the core of any community, and without business there would be no cities. Industry attracts people into a region and grows the population to become a town. Businesses provide over 90 percent of government funding through worker/employer payroll taxes, corporate income tax, and individual income tax. Individual income primarily coming from people being paid by a business.
In addition, businesses pay sales and use tax, license fees, and other government tariffs. Citizens use their income to pay property taxes, sales tax and other governmental fees. With minor variations, this funding method holds true for all levels of government, which makes it interesting when local leadership represents the receipt of state or federal funding as “free” money. Local citizens and businesses also pay federal and state taxes, so ALL government money should be considered “taxpayer money” and be treated as such.
Thus, with businesses essentially funding government, it creates a unique dynamic between the two. The health of a business community directly represents the health of its city, and successful communities have established mutually beneficial relationships between the two. Creating a healthy business community requires many factors be in play, including:
- a skilled workforce
- ability to easily transport goods
- reliable infrastructure
- reasonable regulations and licensing requirements
- no unnecessary employment directives or excessive taxes and fees
Governments therefore are deemed “business-friendly,” or not, based on the economic environment they create and how they support their businesses. The Chamber encourages our local government to create a clear, easy path for businesses to operate and grow in our community. We serve our members by working with our elected officials to ensure businesses can be successful and unburdened by unnecessary government action.
Government has the responsibility therefore of being a good fiscal steward of all monies collected by its local citizens and businesses, as they ultimately pay for their spending. Governments that are not well connected with their business community may not understand the impact their actions have on their businesses. This can drive businesses out, deter businesses from opening there, and/or create animosity between the two.
Despite local business and population decline, International Falls’ city budget has grown out of balance with its base. Each year their spending increases the City’s budget becomes a bigger burden on local citizens and businesses because fewer people are left to pay for it.
To break this negative trend and loss of tax base, the City must either reduce spending to align with their current population; or grow their tax base to better redistribute their expenditures. In an extreme situation such as ours, we would encourage efforts into both solutions.
This can start with conscious spending. Similar to what businesses have to do, we encourage continual evaluation of overhead costs and operational efficiencies to reduce expenditures, including staff, where applicable. We are pleased to see the City undertake contract/salary reviews of all its employees this year. It was concerning to see International Falls’ city budget grow to over $15 million amid a pandemic, particularly with the creation of a new position, hiring additional staff, and giving themselves raises. This type of spending does not align with their business community’s experience this year as many struggle to stay open, have laid off employees, and in some instances closed their doors permanently.
The City also appears to be unnecessarily overspending on street repair. After decades of neglect, the Chamber supported the City’s new local sales & use tax to provide specific funding for streets to free up money for other uses. The sales tax provides about $1,000,000/year towards roads, which is a significant increase over what the City had been spending. However, before even operating a year or two with the sales tax, the City budgeted $1.4 million towards street improvements in 2021. If the point of the sales tax was to allow the City to make progress on road repair and remove the burden of roads from the budget, then we fail to see the urgency to put an additional $400,000 into streets, particularly in the middle of a pandemic year.
Managing and trimming the budget, however, can only go so far and ultimately our local governments need to spend resources on growing their tax base to overcome our financial situation. Our next Chamber Chat articles will focus on economic development, specifically recruiting businesses and attracting workforce.
Heibel, president of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, can be contacted regarding membership or additional information at tricia@intlfalls.org or 218-283-9400. You can also follow the Chamber on Facebook and Instagram.