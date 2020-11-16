COVID-19 is out of control across our state. Despite many of us being responsible during this difficult situation – as individuals, business owners, educators, and every other Minnesotan – we find ourselves in a precarious position.
Case numbers continue to increase rapidly, as are hospitalizations and deaths. Critical care beds within our hospitals are now at a premium, which puts Minnesotans experiencing dire conditions other than coronavirus in danger, too.
There is plenty of space to disagree about the particulars of our government’s response – and as legislators from different parties, we do. More important than the politics surrounding COVID-19 though is what we can all do individually, as Minnesotans, to help businesses stay open, ensure our students can receive the education they deserve, and most importantly, keep everyone safe and healthy.
By this point, we should all be aware of the most basic steps we all need to take: washing our hands frequently and thoroughly, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when we’re sick. Especially as we approach the holidays, these are difficult choices to make, but are necessary to help prevent the virus from spreading in our communities.
We also all need to commit to wearing masks in public places. For some Minnesotans, regrettably, wearing a mask – or alternatively, refusal to do so – has been seen as a political statement. This attitude simply isn’t productive toward our goals of ending the pandemic. While masks aren’t the only solution, wearing them is an effective step we can all take to prevent transmission of COVID. Moreover, no matter what we may personally feel about masks, wearing them helps us support our local businesses so they can remain open.
Most businesses want to do the right thing and are taking the pandemic seriously. The owners live in their communities and want their employees, patrons, and neighbors to be safe and healthy. So, when an employee at a store or restaurant politely asks you to put on a mask, please don’t be uncooperative or confrontational. A response like “Don’t tell me what to do!” only creates a no-win situation.
If numbers continue to surge within a certain area, businesses are not only at risk of facing additional restrictions, but potential customers will feel less confident going out in public, even when taking precautions. Neither outcome is sustainable for businesses, employees, or local economies.
This is a once-in-a-century pandemic and while we all wish we could move beyond this crisis, it’s here, and it’s real. COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in ways ranging from simple inconveniences, to cancelled family celebrations, to businesses that have had to close their doors, and – worst of all – debilitating health problems and tragic deaths across our state.
We recently heard good news concerning a potential vaccine, but widespread distribution likely wouldn’t be until spring at the earliest. In the short term, the only way we can make progress toward defeating this virus and returning to normal is by every single one of us doing our part, including wearing masks.
Small businesses are doing the best they can to play by a new set of rules. There are safe ways to support these establishments, many of which make our main streets vibrant and create economic opportunity in our communities. Let’s help them in any way we can right now so they can keep the lights on, doors open, and workers on the job.
Ecklund, a DFLer from International Falls, represents District 3A in the Minnesota House, including all or part of Koochiching, Lake, Cook, and St. Louis Counties.
This column was also authored by Baker, a Republican from Willmar, who represents District 17B, covering nearly all of Kandiyohi County. Baker formerly resided in International Falls for 12 years.