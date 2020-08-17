The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically and absolutely supports all businesses in our community.
At a time when our country is so divided, and our community so desperately needs to grow our economy, the Chamber would like to promote a message of unity and does not support an unnecessary division that separates businesses between those that are “locally owned” versus “locally operated.” ALL businesses that operate within our community are critical to sustaining and expanding our population; add to our county and city tax base; provide salaries and wages that support families in our community; and bring critical services and products to our area.
Membership within the Chamber itself is open to anyone that conducts business within our community regardless of whether they have a physical location here. We have members based out of Grand Rapids, Bemidji, Burnsville and Virginia, to name a few, who provide needed services and amenities that help keep us a full-service community. Nearly 40 percent of our Chamber membership would be considered a “locally operated” business, meaning while they may have a physical presence here, their ownership or corporate leadership exists outside of our area. These valuable businesses not only pay membership dues to support the efforts of the Chamber to advance our local economy, they also support Chamber events and functions as sponsors, donors and volunteers. Four of the nine members of the Chamber’s current board of directors represent locally operated businesses, some of which are the largest employers in our community.
While we value all businesses equally, we also cherish our locally owned businesses and Members as many represent family businesses that have provided valuable products and specialty services to our community for generations. Many of these businesses are well known for supporting community events, recreational sports, and non-profit organizations; they are woven into the fabric of our community and hold special memories for many people. These “mom and pop” type businesses bring a charm and uniqueness to our community and are rightly treasured and supported for all that they give in return.
Our community however has experienced tremendous job and population loss over the past 40 years and this trend is sadly projected to continue into the foreseeable future if we do not take action to stop it. Our need to attract new business has reached a point where we should be demanding that our local officials are creating pathways that easily and swiftly allow businesses to start and/or expand into our community. We are in no position to reject businesses based on the location of their owners or management. All business is welcome. All businesses are needed. All investment is critical and as a community we should be rolling out the red carpet, so to speak, to anyone – local or otherwise – who is open to taking on the risk of buying, starting, or expanding a business here.
The Chamber would like to ask our community and community leaders for your support in joining us in keeping a united business community by showing all our current, and future, businesses and business owners that we support them and are thankful that they choose to operate in the International Falls area.
This column was submitted "in solidarity" from the members of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors: Leif Larsen, Robb Pastor, Eric Johnson, Jay Bartkowski, Suzie Best, Ed Gackley, Lori Lyman, Joe Truman, Mike Turenne, and Tricia Heibel.