Backus Community Center representatives recently requested that International Falls city councilors reconsider the preliminary funding reduction for the Backus. The proposed budget will cut $30,000 of our current city allocation of $55,000 and will have a severe impact on our ability to maintain the community center and meet the needs of our citizens.
In a letter to the City Council dated July 30, 2020, Backus leadership submitted a request for $65,000 in funding. Dollars that come from the city are allocated to directly to general operating. General operating costs include heat, lights, water, electricity, and general maintenance. Since 2015, the city has given allocations to Backus between $50,000 - $65,000. We were very surprised to hear in October that only $25,000 would be allocated to Backus for the 2021 year. This is a significant cut to the Backus budget with very little notice.
Every day, Backus adds immeasurably to the quality of life in International Falls. Some key facts that people should know about Backus:
- Both AB and Backus were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004
- Over $2.3 million in capital improvements have been added, most by local contractors
- Before the pandemic, Backus had an average of 60,000 visitors yearly
- Backus and its 12 business tenants provide employment for 84 employees
- Through Backus’s annual budget, more than $700,000 is added to the local economy
- The Backus Auditorium is the only one of its kind in northern Minnesota, and is the place to go for arts and cultural programs to citizens of all ages
- Backus food programs meet critical food needs for area residents across the county
- Backus and KOOTASCA drove a county-wide Housing Collaborative
- Backus was the major player in securing over $35,000 in funding for a county-wide housing study
- (City of International Falls contributed $6,000)
- Backus partnered with Koochiching Public Health to provide $50,000 in improvements to Green Acres Park
- Backus is partnering with KOOTASCA Community Action and Community Housing Development Corporation on the rehabilitation of the AB School for 30 affordable housing units. Decision by MN Housing Finance Agency expected in November. Project cost $11.4 million.
- Backus provides a center for youth programs: alternative learning, basketball, dance, 4-H, summer youth arts, youth theater and open gyms
Backus is the home to five key human service tenants: Northland Counseling (mental health services), Rainy River Recovery (chemical dependency support services), Servants of Shelter (homeless client services), Falls Hunger Coalition (food shelf services), and the Alternative School. These businesses help a broad range of people in all walks of life.
Backus is also the home to three key food programs. These programs, housed at Backus, have witnessed the impact that the current pandemic has had on families in our area. Each of these programs has seen record breaking attendance by our public. The Summer Food Service Program served more than 9,000 lunches to area children from June through August this year. Ruby’s Pantry is a once a month food distribution program that allocates an average of 16 tons of food from the Backus site to residents across Koochiching County. Community Café, a Backus meal program, serves an average of 250 meals to area residents each Tuesday and Thursday night. Our guests tell us stories of the benefits of all of these programs. We hear about how families are growing stronger, people are learning about nutrition, neighbors are building relationships, people are caring for their elders. Our goal is to encourage improved overall physical and mental health and well-being in our community. While the food and supply costs for these programs are not part of the general operating budget mentioned above, we need to have a warm place where the lights are on so people can come. And they come.
The late Mayor Bob Anderson, an early supporter of Citizens for Backus/AB and saving the buildings, championed funding Backus at the $55,000 level. People know and use Backus. The City Council stated that they see Backus’s value in our community. We have respectfully asked that the council consider the history of Backus and the value that its constituents place on Backus and align the 2021 city budget accordingly.
This column was also authored by Lois Lundin, BCC executive director effective Jan. 1.